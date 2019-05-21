Thoughts from Dr. Joe: Homegrown theater under a La Cañada carport takes him on a magical ride

Serena McIntyre, a barista at Starbucks and one of the actors, introduced Taylor to me. Shortly thereafter, we were involved in a heady conversation about the Doo-wop era of music. Since he once owned a record store on Foothill called Holding Company, he spoke with authority about the Crystals, the Ronettes and groups from the 1950s and ’60s that I hardly remembered. As he sang verses from the songs, I felt I was back on the block listening to the harmonic sounds of Dion and the Belmonts.