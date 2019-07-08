Thoughts from Dr. Joe: Idea of majoring in liberal arts given short shrift, to our detriment

Learning to be human through the classics we see how many of the problems faced today have cycled throughout history. Many of the ancients prescribed underlying moral codes that help us find correct answers to difficult questions. The ancients debated the value of life and the reason for existence in a way that remains pertinent. We attempt to explain something relevant to us but are unable to articulate the idea. However, we can study the road map the classics created and use it to define who we are to ourselves and others.