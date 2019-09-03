Weekly Football Previews: La Cañada vs. Viewpoint; St. Francis vs. Damien; Flintidge Prep vs. Sage Hill

LA CAÑADA VS.VIEWPOINT

•WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

•WHERE: La Cañada High

•RECORDS: The Spartans are 2-0; the Patriots are 0-2

•LAST WEEK: La Cañada defeated Glendale, 33-3; Viewpoint lost to South Pasadena, 21-17

•OUTLOOK: La Cañada received an impressive effort from quarterback Brandon Reese last week, as he completed 16 of 27 passes for 222 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Receiver Justin Zoltzman had six catches for 82 yards and a touchdown and Dezin Delgatty caught two passes for 95 yards and a touchdown for the Spartans, who got a rushing touchdown from running back Jacob Hardy. The Spartans have allowed just 17 points in two games. Viewpoint will play a Rio Hondo League opponent for the second straight week. Viewpoint held a 14-7 halftime lead versus South Pasadena before being limited to just three points in the second half. Viewpoint, which competes in the Gold Coast League, opened its season with a 42-8 defeat against Fillmore.

•SOMETHING INTERESTING: La Cañada will look to start a season with three straight wins for the first time since 2014, when it beat Verbum Dei, Alhambra and Glendale en route to advancing to the playoffs.

FLINTRIDGE PREP VS. SAGE HILL

•WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

•WHERE: Sage Hill High

•RECORDS: The Rebels are 1-0; the Lightning are 1-0

•LAST WEEK: Flintridge Prep defeated Hesperia Christian, 58-8; Sage Hill defeated North Valley Military Institute, 56-14

•OUTLOOK: Flintridge Prep began its fourth season at the eight-man level on the right note by limiting Hesperia Christian to minus-32 yards of offense. Quarterback Max Gitlin, making his first starting appearance at quarterback for the Rebels, completed all eight of his pass attempts for 162 yards and three touchdowns. Zach Kim, Silas Chavez and Kevin Ashworth each caught a touchdown pass. Flintridge Prep held a 44-0 halftime lead. Sage Hill, which won the Express League title last season, will feature a contingent of juniors. Sage Hill is led by senior running back/corner back Jake Nadelman, junior defensive end/fullback Alvaro Corona, junior defensive back/receiver Christopher Karahalios and junior guard/defensive end Christian Moyano.

•SOMETHING INTERESTING: Flintridge Prep suffered a 28-26 road defeat to Sage Hill in a CIF Southern Section Division I eight-man first-round game last season.

ST. FRANCIS VS. DAMIEN

•WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

•WHERE: Damien High

•RECORDS: The Golden Knights are 1-0; the Spartans are 1-1

•LAST WEEK: St. Francis defeated Mira Costa, 23-21; Damien defeated Claremont, 26-14

•OUTLOOK: St. Francis’ defense paved the way in its nonleague win to open the season. Bryson Reeves intercepted a pass deep in St. Francis territory in the fourth quarter to preserve the victory. On special teams, St. Francis’ Evan Jernegan blocked a 33-yard field-goal attempt in the third quarter. Making his first start at quarterback, Jack Clougherty completed 20 of 32 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns. Reeves had 10 receptions for 128 yards. Running back Kevin Armstead finished with 71 yards rushing in 20 carries and one touchdown for the Golden Knights. Damien, under the direction of first-year coach Matt Bechtel, who guided South Hills to a CIF Southern Section Division VI championship last season, topped Claremont after kicking off its season with a 24-7 defeat to Glendora. Quarterback Jordan Barton returns after throwing for nearly 2,300 yards last season. Barton will be joined by Jermaine Barner, who rushed for more than 850 yards in 2018.

•SOMETHING INTERESTING: St. Francis picked up a 38-21 win against Damien last season en route to finishing 4-1 at home.

