Sports Roundup: Flintridge Sacred Heart volleyball tops league rival

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy d. Harvard-Westlake, 22-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-16, 18-16: The visiting Tologs began Mission League action Monday with a win.

Peyton DeJardin finished with 23 kills, 16 digs, three aces and four blocks for Flintridge Sacred Heart (6-1). Ellie Lund added 52 assists for the Tologs, who received 16 kills from Emma Willingham and 15 digs from Caitlin Du.

La Cañada d. Glendora, 25-21, 25-19, 25-12: Host La Cañada (12-4) posted a nonleague victory Monday.

Advertisement

BOYS’ WATER POLO

St. Francis 11, San Dimas 5: Goalkeeper Cole Marston collected 12 saves Tuesday to propel the visiting Golden Knights (6-1) to a nonleague victory.

St. Francis 19, Cathedral 7: St. Francis posted a nonleague win Saturday at Occidental College.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Advertisement

Arcadia 14, La Cañada 4: Visiting La Cañada (1-2) suffered a nonleague defeat Monday.

Pasadena Poly 15, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 3: Visiting Flintridge Sacred