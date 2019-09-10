Weekly Football Previews: La Cañada vs. Fillmore; St. Francis at Westlake

LA CANADA VS. FILLMORE

•WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

•WHERE: Fillmore High

•RECORDS: The Spartans and Flashes are both 3-0

•LAST WEEK: La Cañada defeated Viewpoint, 35-6; Fillmore defeated Desert, 55-0

•OUTLOOK: The Spartans keep rolling along and are off to their best start in five years. The team is ranked No. 9 in CIF Southern Section Division XIV. Last week, La Cañada pulled away in the second half after holding a 13-6 lead at halftime. The Spartans shut out Viewpoint in the second half, 22-0. Jacob Hardy rushed for a game-high 81 yards in 14 carries, including two touchdowns. Moving from his regular spot at linebacker to defensive end, he also recorded three sacks. Dezin Delgatty led all receivers in yardage with three catches for 90 yards. Quarterback Brandon Reese was was nine of 19 passing for 174 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Fillmore, which is ranked No. 2 in Division XIII, also notched a 39-14 nonleague win against Brentwood on Aug. 30 and began the season with a 42-8 win against Viewpoint. Fillmore is led by quarterback Jared Schieferle, who has completed 27 of 48 passes for 459 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions and running back Bryce Nunez, who has 30 carries for 270 yards and eight touchdowns.

•SOMETHING INTERESTING: La Cañada has a chance to start the season 4-0 for the first time since 2005, when among its first four wins included defeating Crescenta Valley, 54-10, and Glendale, 34-7.

ST. FRANCIS VS. WESTLAKE

•WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

•WHERE: St. Francis High

•RECORDS: The Golden Knights are 2-0; the Warriors are 0-3

•LAST WEEK: St. Francis defeated Damien, 28-21, in overtime; Westlake lost, 31-7, to Oxnard

•OUTLOOK: St. Francis has held steady, beginning its season with a pair of close wins against Mira Costa and Damien. The Golden Knights pulled through against Damien on Friday, getting a 25-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Jack Clougherty to receiver Bryson Reeves in the extra session. Clougherty completed 14 of 25 passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns. Reeves had five catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Max Garrison had 101 yards rushing in 20 carries while filling in for Kevin Armstead. On defense, Devan Bell registered an interception and one sack and Garrison recovered a fumble. Westlake, which posted a 35-21 home win against St. Francis last season, has begun a season with three straight losses for the first time since 1992. Warriors quarterback Marco Siderman completed 15 of 30 passes for more than 170 yards against Oxnard on Friday. Siderman rushed for a first-quarter touchdown to give the Warriors a 7-0 lead.

•SOMETHING INTERESTING: In his first two games, Clougherty has completed 34 of 57 passes for 522 yards and five touchdowns.