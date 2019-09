Valley Sun Sports Roundup: La Cañada volleyball opens league with win

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

La Cañada d. Blair, 25-8, 25-8, 25-7: The Spartans began Rio Hondo League play Tuesday with a victory at home.

La Cañada improved to 13-5.

Spartans sophomore Olivia Toland tallied 16 kills and a service ace, junior Maya White added nine kills and sophomore Ali Landa recorded 27 assists.

Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy d. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 19-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-13: Peyton DeJardin finished with 22 digs and 12 kills Tuesday to spark host Flintridge Sacred Heart to a Mission League victory.

The Tologs (7-1, 2-0 in league) got 39 assists from Ellie Lund, 18 kills from Emma Willingham and 14 digs from Caitlin Du.

Flintridge Prep d. Mayfield, 25-27, 25-22, 25-18, 18-25, 15-12: Jada Gritton had 20 kills Tuesday to lift host Flintridge Prep to a Prep League win.

The Rebels improved to 9-1, 2-1 in league.

La Salle d. La Cañada, 25-16, 25-21, 25-17: The Spartans suffered a nonleague loss Thursday on the road.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 14, La Cañada 4: Visiting La Cañada dropped a nonleague match Tuesday.

The Spartans dipped to 2-3.

Flintridge Prep 12, Marshall Fundamanetal 6: Flintridge Prep won a nonleague home match Tuesday at Arcadia Tennis Center.

Flintridge Prep’s Esme Nix won, 6-0, 6-3, 6-2. Flintridge Prep’s doubles team of Jackie Hsu and Sophie Haddad won, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2.

Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 13, Sierra Canyon 5: Flintridge Sacred Heart picked up a nonleague road win Tuesday at Cal State Northridge.

La Cañada 13, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 5: The Spartans won a nonleague road match Monday at Scholl Canyon Tennis Center.

BOYS’ WATER POLO

San Marino 11, Flintridge Prep 6: Flintridge Prep fell Tuesday in a nonleague match.

St. Francis 23, Mark Keppel 0: Visiting St. Francis earned a nonleague victory Monday.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Marlborough 243, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 289: The Tologs lost a Mission League match Tuesday at Wilshire Country Club.

Kiko Mu had a 16-over-par 52 for Flintridge Sacred Heart.