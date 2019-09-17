Weekly Football Previews: La Cañada vs. South El Monte; Thacher vs. Flintridge Prep; St. Francis vs. Saugus

LA CAÑADA VS. SOUTH EL MONTE

•WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday

•WHERE: South El Monte High

•RECORDS: The Spartans are 3-1; the Eagles are 1-3

•LAST WEEK: La Cañada lost to Fillmore, 48-0; South El Monte lost to Pasadena Poly, 28-6

•OUTLOOK: La Cañada saw its bid to begin a season with four straight victories for the first time since 2005 fall by the wayside with a lopsided road defeat against Fillmore on Friday. The Spartans had three turnovers, all in the third quarter, and finished the contest with 125 yards of offense while being repeatedly blitzed by Fillmore. Quarterback Brandon Reese completed 10 of 23 passes for 138 yards for the Spartans. South El Monte , which competes in the Mission Valley League, couldn’t get on track in its nonleague road contest versus Pasadena Poly. The Eagles opened the season with losses against Alhambra (26-6), the top-ranked team in CIF Southern Section Division XIII and Covina (35-7) before topping Nogales (33-7).

•SOMETHING INTERESTING: La Cañada last began a season 3-1 five years ago when it finished 7-4 in 2014 and reached the postseason.

FLINTRIDGE PREP VS. THACHER

•WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Friday

•WHERE: Flintridge Prep

•RECORDS: The Rebels are 2-0; the Toads are 1-0

•LAST WEEK: Flintridge Prep had bye; Thacher defeated Orcutt Academy, 42-14

•OUTLOOK: In eight-man action, Flintridge Prep last played Sept. 6, when it coasted to a 55-8 road win versus Sage Hill. Sage Hill eliminated Flintridge Prep in the first round of the playoffs last season. Flintridge Prep quarterback Max Gitlin completed 13 of 20 passes for 118 yards and four touchdowns versus one interception, while receiver Ben Grable caught four passes for 18 yards and three scores in the latest meeting with Sage Hill. Thacher began its season Friday with a convincing nonleague home win. Flintridge Prep recorded a 65-64 victory against Thacter last season. In its two games, the Rebels have outscored their opponents, 113-16.

•SOMETHING INTERESTING: Flintridge Prep will look to begin a season with three straight victories for the third time in the last four seasons. It joined the eight-man level in 2016.

ST. FRANCIS VS. SAUGUS

•WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

•WHERE: College of the Canyons

•RECORDS: The Golden Knights are 2-1; the Centurions are 3-1

•LAST WEEK: St. Francis lost to Westlake, 41-35; Saugus defeated Thousand Oaks, 50-10

•OUTLOOK: St. Francis has played three close nonleague games to start its season. St. Francis bested Mira Costa (23-21) and Damien (28-21 in overtime) before racing visiting Westlake on Friday. Receiver Bryson Reeves had three touchdowns for St. Francis. Reeves scored on a four-yard run in the first quarter and hauled in a 14-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jack Clougherty in the second quarter. Running back Kevin Armstead led St. Francis on the ground as he gained 184 yards in 22 carries with two touchdowns. St. Francis figures to receive another stiff test from Saugus. The Centurions rolled to an easy nonleague road win against Thousand Oaks on Friday. Junior quarterback Colton FitzGerald had two rushing touchdowns and tossed three touchdown passes.

•SOMETHING INTERESTING: St. Francis posted a 17-13 nonleague home win against Saugus last season at Friedman Field.

