Valley Sun Sports Roundup: La Cañada volleyball falls to South Pasadena in five

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

South Pasadena d. La Cañada, 25-17, 23-25, 26-24, 23-25, 15-13: The Spartans battled but fell in a Rio Hondo League match Thursday afternoon at home.

La Cañada slipped to 11-6, 2-1 in league.

Marymount d. Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy, 25-18, 19-25, 25-23, 25-22: Flintridge Sacred Heart lost a Mission League road match Tuesday.

The Tologs received 23 kills and 18 digs from Petyon DeJardin, 25 assists from Ellie Lund, 18 kills from Emma Willingham, 18 digs from Caitlin Du and 14 digs from Ferryn Drake.

Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy in Durango Invitational: The Tologs reached the event’s Cotender Bracket finals on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Coronado defeated Flintridge Sacred Heart, 21-25, 25-9, 25-12.

BOYS’ WATER POLO

St. Francis 18, Milken Community 3: St. Francis (11-1) coasted to a nonleague win Tuesday at UCLA.

Brentwood 7, Flintridge Prep 4: Visiting Flintridge Prep dropped its Prep League-opening match Tuesday.

St. Francis 14, La Cañada 7: The visiting Golden Knights cruised to a nonleague victory Saturday.

The Golden Knights received six goals from Jason Alietti and five from Robert Alietti and nine saves from goalkeeper Cole Marston.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy in Mission League Mid-Season Tournament: The Tologs took fifth with a 252 on Tuesday at Encino Golf Course.

BOYS’ CROSS-COUNTRY

Flintridge Prep in Staub-Barnes Invitational: The Rebels placed second with 86 points at the three-mile race at Crescenta Valley Park.

Flintridge Prep was paced by Bennett Oakes, who took seventh in 16 minutes 34.62 seconds, followed by teammates Hudson Billock (13th, 17:04.81), Daniel Kotlyar (18th, 17:36.28), Grady Morrissey (21st, 17:59.41) and Rudy Riaz (27th, 18:30.56).