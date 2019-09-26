Valley Sun Sports Roundup:

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

La Cañada d. Monrovia, 25-17, 16-25, 25-18, 25-16: The Spartans earned the Rio Hondo League win Thursday evening on the road.

La Cañada improves to 15-6, 3-1 in league.

Harvard-Wesrlake d. Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy, 21-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23, 15-10: Host Flintridge Sacred Heart fell Thursday in a Mission League match.

The Tologs are 11-7, 2-2 in league.

Flintridge Prep d. Westridge, 23-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-16, 15-11: Flintridge Prep received 15 kills and three aces from Elise Desjarlais and 24 digs from Ellen Chang to notch a Prep League home win Wednesday.

The Rebels (11-3, 4-3 in league) got 12 kills from Jada Gritton.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

La Cañada 18, Monrovia 0: The visiting Spartans rolled to a Rio Hondo League-opening win Thursday.

La Cañada improved to 3-3.

Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 14, Immaculate Heart 4: The Tologs began Sunshine League action Thursday with a road win.

Flintridge Sacred Heart is 3-4.

BOYS’ WATER POLO

La Cañada 22, Alhambra 2: The visiting Spartans cruised to a Rio Hondo League win Thursday.

La Cañada is 4-6.

St. Francis 18, West Covina 0: The Golden Knights (12-0) earned a nonleague home win Thursday.

Flintridge Prep 14, Arcadia 10: Visiting Flintridge Prep picked up a nonleague victory Wednesday.

BOYS’ CROSS-COUNTRY

St. Francis in Mission League meet No. 1: The Golden Knights began league competition on the right note, getting a first-place effort from Stuart Serventi to take second at Wednesday’s six-team event at Crescenta Valley Park.

Serventi clocked 17 minutes, 8.5 seconds on the three-mile course.

Jason Suh took eighth in 17:24.9 for St. Francis. Also scoring for the Golden Knights were Owen Hayden (12th, 17:37.4), Chaz Cepielik (13th, 17:41.8) and Lars Martin (18th, 18:08.7).

St. Francis finished with 52 points and Loyola won with 25.

GIRLS’ CROSS-COUNTRY

Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy in Mission League meet No. 1: Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy’s Lauren Nettels clocked 20 minute, 10.4 seconds to finish first during Wednesday’s three-mile race at Crescenta Valley Park.

Flintridge Sacred Heart took second with 20 points, behind Marymount (26).

Alexandra Christodoulo finished fifth in 21:27 for the Tologs. Also scoring for the Tologe were Claire Pratt (10rh, 22:05.6), Chase Hayes (11th, 22:35.6) and Annamaria Vazquez (14th, 22:47.2).