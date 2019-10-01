Weekly Football Previews: La Cañada vs. Temple City, St. Francis vs. Mayfair; Flintridge Prep vs. Avalon

LA CAÑADA VS. TEMPLE CITY

•WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

•WHERE: La Cañada High

•RECORDS: The Spartans are 4-2; the Rams are 2-2

•LAST WEEK: La Cañada defeated Pioneer, 43-15; Temple City had bye

•OUTLOOK: La Cañada snapped a two-game losing streak with a convincing nonleague home win against Pioneer on Friday. Quarterback Brandon Reese completed 17 of 22 passes for 244 yards and three touchdowns and receiver Dezin Delgatty caught seven passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns to turn aside Pioneer following defeats against powerful Fillmore and South El Monte on the road. The Spartans will look to stay unbeaten at home by shifting their attention to Rio Hondo League action and it’s first test will be against rested Temple City. Temple City last participated in a game on Sept. 20, falling, 42-3, at home against Fillmore. By comparison, Fillmore defeated La Cañada, 48-0, a week earlier. The Rams have alternated wins and losses in their first four games. The Rams’ losses have come against Alhambra and Fillmore, the top two ranked teams in CIF Southern Section Division XIII.

•SOMETHING INTERESTING: Temple City and La Cañada finished third and fifth, respectively, in the Rio Hondo League in 2018.

ST. FRANCIS VS. MAYFAIR

•WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

•WHERE: St. Francis High

•RECORDS: The Golden Knights are 4-1; the Monsoons are 2-4

•LAST WEEK: St. Francis defeated Harvard-Westlake, 56-7; Mayfair defeated Gahr, 42-10

•OUTLOOK: St. Francis has won two straight games, thanks in part to forcing five turnovers in that stretch and converting four of them into touchdowns. Matthew Buntich recovered a fumble and Mikey Kane intercepted a pass in the first half and the Golden Knights cashed in on both miscues to build a huge lead against Harvard-Westlake on Friday. Playing just the first half, St. Francis quarterback Jack Clougherty completed 10 of 12 passes for 178 yards and four touchdowns. Buntich caught two touchdown passes. Running back Kevin Armstead rushed for 108 yards in 13 carries and one touchdown, all in the first half. Bryson Reeves caught a touchdown pass and returned a punt 50 yards for a touchdown for the Golden Knights, who are in the Angelus League. Mayfair, a member of the Suburban League, scored 21 second-half points to build a 21-7 lead against visiting Gahr on Friday. The Monsoons had lost three games in a row to Mira Costa, Santa Margarita and Warren. Mayfair is averaging 29.6 points per contest.

•SOMETHING INTERESTING: St. Francis has allowed seven points in each of its last two contests.

FLINTRIDGE PREP VS. AVALON

•WHEN: 5 p.m. Friday

•WHERE: Avalon High

•RECORDS: The Rebels are 4-0; the Lancers are 2-2

•LAST WEEK: Flintridge Prep defeated Cate, 48-26; Avalon defeated La Verne Lutheran, 56-0

•OUTLOOK: In eight-man competition, Flintridge Prep will make a boat trip to Santa Catalina Island to face Avalon for its nonleague contest. The Rebels, ranked No. 3 in CIF Southern Section Division I, turned in another impressive performance in their nonleague road game versus Cate on Saturday. Flintridge Prep quarterback Max Gitlin completed 21 of 33 passes for 285 yards and four touchdowns. Receiver Zach Kim had nine catches for for 185 yards and two touchdowns and had an interception. Receiver Ben Grable contributed six receptions for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Flintridge Prep running back Alexander Payne scored a rushing touchdown and had 20 carries for 96 yards and Kevin Ashworth had 12 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown to bolster the ground attack. Avalon, a member of the Express League, built a 24-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and coasted against La Verne Lutheran on Saturday. It ended a two-game losing streak for Avalon, which had lost to El Cajon Foothills Christian (40-36) and Amino Robinson (60-28). The Lancers have scored 193 points and yielded 114. Avalon is led by senior quarterback Antonio Ramos, who has passed for more than 1,000 yards. He’s accrued 16 total touchdowns, 10 via passing.

•SOMETHING INTERESTING: All four teams in the Prep League — Flintridge Prep, Chadwick, Milken Community and Windward — are a combined 15-0.