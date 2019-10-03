Valley Sun Sports Roundup: Sacred Heart tennis rolls by Louisville

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 16, Louisville 2: Visiting Flintridge Sacred Heart earned a Sunshine League win Thursday.

The Tologs improved to 5-4, 3-0 in league.

Flintridge Prep 13, Mayfield 5: The Rebels posted a Prep League road victory Thursday.

Flintridge Prep is 4-3, 1-2 in league.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Providence d. Flintridge Prep, 25-20, 25-20, 25-15: The host Rebels fell Thursday in a Prep League home match.

Flintridge Prep dipped to 12-5, 4-5 in league.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame d. Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy, 25-9, 25-10, 25-18: Flintridge Sacred Heart dropped a Mission League road match Thursday.

The Tologs dipped to 18-10, 2-4 in league.

Pasadena Poly d. La Cañada, 25-19, 25-21, 25-20: The Spartans (16-7) dropped the nonleague match Wednesday on the road.

BOYS’ WATER POLO

South Pasadena 19, La Cañada 2: The host Spartans fell behind early and couldn’t fight their way back in absorbing the Rio Hondo League loss Thursday.

La Cañada trailed, 9-1, after one quarter, 13-2, at the half and 16-2 after three quarters.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 264, Alemany 334: The Tologs won a Mission League match Thursday at Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena.

Flintridge Sacred Heart received a nine-over-par 45 from Kiko Mu.

BOYS’ WATER POLO

St. Francis 21, Taft 5: St. Francis (14-2) posted a nonleague home win Wednesday at San Fernando pool.