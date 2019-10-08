Football previews: Prep vs. Riverside County Educational Academy; St. Francis vs. Paraclete; La Cañada bye

FLINTRIDGE PREP VS. RIVERSIDE COUNTY EDUCATIONAL ACADEMY

•WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Friday

•WHERE: Flintridge Prep

•RECORDS: The Rebels are 5-0; the Wolf Pack are 3-3

•LAST WEEK: Flintridge Prep defeated Avalon, 53-42; Riverside County Educational Academy lost to Chadwick, 53-14

•OUTLOOK: In eight-man competition, Flintridge Prep stayed undefeated after overcoming a 15-7 second-quarter deficit against host Avalon on Friday. Once again, the Rebels received huge performances from quarterback Max Gitlin and wide receiver Zach Kim, who have proven to be an impressive duo for the surging Rebels. Gitlin tossed six touchdowns, including five to Kim, to help spur Flintridge Prep versus Avalon. Flintridge Prep was ranked No. 3 in Division I behind Prep League foes Windward and Chadwick. The Rebels are averaging 52.6 points per game and are yielding 22. Riverside County Educational Academy, which was ranked No. 10 in Division I, will compete against a Prep League team for the second straight week after falling at Chadwick on Friday. The Wolf Pack trailed, 26-0, after the first quarter and 33-6 at halftime. The loss ended a two-game winning streak for the Wolf Pack.

•SOMETHING INTERESTING: Flintridge Prep last played Riverside County Educational Academy in 2016, when the Rebels recorded a 63-48 road victory in a CIF Southern Section Division I first-round contest.

ST. FRANCIS VS. PARACLETE

•WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

•WHERE: Palmdale High

•RECORDS: The Golden Knights are 5-1; the Spirits are 4-3

•LAST WEEK: St. Francis defeated Mayfair, 33-0; Paraclete defeated Righetti, 42-7

•OUTLOOK: St. Francis enters its final nonleague game before beginning Angelus League competition having won three straight games. St. Francis registered its first shutout after beating visiting Mayfair on Friday. The Golden Knights limited Mayfair to 97 yards of offense. They’ve allowed just 14 points in their last three contests, having defeated Saugus, Harvard-Westlake and Mayfair. St. Francis quarterback Jack Clougherty completed 16 of 25 passes for 229 yards and five touchdowns. Clougherty tossed a touchdown pass to Kevin Armstead, who rushed for 174 yards in 10 carries. St. Francis has outscored its opponents, 203-97. Paraclete coasted in its nonleague road tilt against Righetti on Friday. The Spirits jumped out to a 28-7 lead after the first quarter before holding Righetti at bay the rest of the way. Paraclete quarterback CJ Montes passed for more than 220 yards and tossed a pair of touchdowns to receiver Nicholas Wyatt.

•SOMETHING INTERESTING: St. Francis lost to Paraclete, 56-49, on a last-minute touchdown last season at Friedman Field.

LA CAÑADA HAS BYE

•OUTLOOK: La Cañada will have the week off after beginning Rio Hondo League play Friday with a 56-42 win against visiting Temple City. The victory snapped an eight-game losing streak in league, as the Spartans won a league contest for the first time since 2016. The Spartans (5-2) have won two straight games and will return to action at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 with a league road game versus San Marino.