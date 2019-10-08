Valley Sun Sports Roundup: Rio Hondo League sweep for La Cañada girls’ volleyball

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

La Cañada d. Temple City, 25-19, 25-17, 25-21: The Spartans earned the Rio Hondo League sweep at home Tuesday.

La Cañada improved to 18-7, 6-1 in league.

Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy d. Mayfield, 25-18, 26-24, 25-18: Peyton DeJardin finished with 14 kills, 15 digs and four aces Monday to power visiting Flintridge Sacred Heart (19-10) to a nonleague victory.

The Tologs received 36 assists from Ellie Lund, 12 digs from Caitlin Du and 11 kills from Emma Willingham.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

La Cañada 13, Temple City 5: La Cañada posted a Rio Hondo League home victory Tuesday.

The Spartans are 4-4, 2-1 in league.

Westridge 14, Flintridge Prep 4: Host Flintridge Prep dropped a Prep League match Monday at Arcadia Tennis Center.

The Rebels are 4-4, 1-3 in league.

BOYS’ WATER POLO

San Marino 17, La Cañada 7: Visiting La Cañada lost a Rio Hondo League match Tuesday.

The Spartans fell to 0-2 in league.

Flintridge Prep 13, Pasadena Poly 5: Flintridge Prep notched a Prep League road win Tuesday.