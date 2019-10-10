Valley Sun Sports Roundup: Sacred Heart volleyball rebounds for league win

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy d. Marlborough, 14-25, 25-15, 26-24, 25-23: Host Flintridge Sacred Heart rallied for a Mission League victory Thursday.
The Tologs improved to 20-10, 3-4 in league.
South Pasadena d. La Cañada, 25-23, 25-19, 19-25, 25-18: The Spartans missed a chance to move into a first-place tie in the Rio Hondo League with the loss Thursday on the road.
La Cañada dipped to 18-8, 6-2 in league.
Mayfield d. Flintridge Prep, 18-25, 25-18, 25-20, 17-25, 15-12: Jada Gritton finished with 19 kills for the visiting Rebels in a Prep League match Thursday.
Flintridge Prep fell to 12-6, 5-6 in league.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
Temple City 14, La Cañada10: The Spartans fell behind early and couldn’t make up the deficit in dropping the Rio Hondo League match Thursday at home.
La Cañada trailed, 4-0, after one quarter, 8-2, at the half, 8-2, and, 13-4, after three quarters.
St. Francis 11, Alemany 5: The visiting Golden Knights earned a Mission League win Wednesday.
St. Francis is 16-2, 1-2 in league.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
La Cañada 13, South Pasadena 5: The Spartans earned a Rio Hondo League road win Thursday.
La Cañada improved to 5-4, 3-1 in league.
Flintridge Prep 12, Pasadena Poly 6: Flintridge Prep notched a Prep League home win Thursday at Arcadia Tennis Center.
The Rebels are 4-5, 1-4 in league.