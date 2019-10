Valley Sun Sports Roundup: La Cañada girls’ tennis earns league shutout

GIRLS’ TENNIS

La Cañada 18, Monrovia 0: The host Spartans rolled to a Rio Hondo League home win Tuesday.

La Cañada improved to 6-4, 4-1 in league.

Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 15, Immaculate Heart 3: Host Flintridge Sacred Heart cruised to a Sunshine League win Tuesday at Scholl Canyon Tennis Center.

Advertisement

The Tologs (7-4, 5-0 in league) received a sweep in doubles from Olivia Partamian and Alex De La Mora, 6-2, 6-1, 6-2.

Chadwick 11, Flintridge Prep 7: Flintridge Prep lost a home Prep League match Tuesday at Arcadia Tennis Center.

The Rebels are 4-6, 1-5 in league.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Advertisement

La Cañada d Monrovia, 25-21, 25-14, 25-16: The Spartans breezed to a Rio Hondo League victory Tuesday afternoon at home.

La Cañada (20-8, 7-2 in league) has already secured second place in league behind champion South Pasadena.

Flintridge Sacred Heart d. Notre Dame Academy, 26-24, 25-12, 18-25, 25-22: Host Flintridge Sacred Heart (29-11) earned a nonleague win Tuesday.

Pasadena Poly d. Flintridge Prep, 25-22, 25-20, 25-19: Flintridge Prep lost a Prep League road match Tuesday.

The Rebels are 17-8, 5-7 in league.

La Cañada d. Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy, 25-23, 25-12, 26-24: Host La Cañada earned a nonleague victory Monday.

BOYS’ WATER POLO

Brentwood 11, Flintridge Prep 4: The Rebels fell Tuesday in a Prep League home match.

Advertisement

Flintridge Prep is 2-4 in league.

St. Francis 16, Rowland 1: St. Francis (17-2) picked up a nonleague home victory Monday.