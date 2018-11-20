VSL Sports Roundup: La Cañada tennis players move on in CIF individuals

La Cañada’s Elianna Hanna and Maya Urata, who won the league’s doubles crown, opened with a 6-1, 6-0 victory against Palm Desert’s Annie McCarthy and Andrea Aguilar. The duo then recorded a 6-0, 6-0 against Michael Wilkins and Aria Haver-Hill of Maranatha. Hanna and Urata notched a 6-4, 7-5 win against Mater Dei’s Natasha Hill and Colby Bennett.