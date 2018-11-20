VSL Sports Roundup: La Cañada tennis players move on in CIF individuals

GIRLS’ TENNIS
La Cañada in CIF Individual Tournament: Fresh off winning the CIF Southern Section Division II championship, a contingent of La Cañada players took part in the individual event Monday at the Claremont Club.
Sophie McKenzie, who finished runner-up in singles at the Rio Hondo League finals, had a first-round bye before posting a 6-2, 6-2 win against Taylor Barnes of Junipero Serra. McKenzie then earned an 6-0, 6-0 win against Tenaya Moranda of Palm Desert.
La Cañada’s Elianna Hanna and Maya Urata, who won the league’s doubles crown, opened with a 6-1, 6-0 victory against Palm Desert’s Annie McCarthy and Andrea Aguilar. The duo then recorded a 6-0, 6-0 against Michael Wilkins and Aria Haver-Hill of Maranatha. Hanna and Urata notched a 6-4, 7-5 win against Mater Dei’s Natasha Hill and Colby Bennett.
The tournament will resume at 11 a.m. Nov. 28 at Seal Beach Tennis Center.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
La Cañada 52, Roosevelt 21: The Spartans improved to 2-0 with a win Monday in the Mark Keppel Tournament.
Flintridge Prep 61, El Rancho 57: Flintridge Prep started its season Monday with a pool-play win in the Mark Keppel Tournament.
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 31, Mayfield 26: The host Tologs (1-1) received 19 points from Manami Hayashi to earn a nonleague victory Thursday.
La Cañada 33, Glendale 29: The Spartans opened their season with a nonleague home win Thursday.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
La Cañada 61, Glendale 45: Host La Cañada tipped off its season Saturday with a nonleague victory.
Agoura 55, Flintridge Prep 42: AJ Nicassio finished with 16 points and Zach Kim added 10 on Saturday for the Rebels (1-3) in a consolation game of the Paul Sutton Tip-Off Classic at Providence High.
Flintridge Prep 61, Holy Martyrs 57: Matthew Ho contributed a team-high 18 points Thursday to propel the Rebels in a pool-play game of the Paul Sutton Tip-Off Classic at Providence High.
Flintridge Prep got 13 points each from AJ Nicassio and Jack Woo.
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
Glendale 11, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 4: Host Glendale started its season Thursday with a nonleague victory.
Glendale scored five goals in the second quarter to build a 7-3 halftime lead.
The Tologs dipped to 0-2.