Lacrosse Preview: La Cañada taking on new challenges after progressive year

After overseeing a year of solid progress, La Cañada High second-year girls’ lacrosse coach Emily Mukai is ready to take it a step further in 2019.
In her first season, Mukai sought to get a feel for the team to see each individual’s strengths and weaknesses, where each stood on fundamentals and how receptive the players were to tough competition in the Pacific League and beyond.
Now, with a new season underway, it is now about how to use that past information to the players’ advantage.
The St. Francis boys’ team is focusing on returning to the CIF Southern Section playoffs after missing the postseason the two previous seasons.
Here is a closer look at the teams.
GIRLS
LA CAÑADA
“I come in with a tiered-type system sort of implementing the team culture and where the team wanted to go,” Mukai said. “Last year was mostly sitting back and assessing the situation.
“This year, I’m asking the girls to meet me half way a little bit more upping the tempo at practice, just starting to focus in on ourselves and where we like to get this season.”
La Cañada finished 6-14 overall last season and had an 0-4 Pacific League record that saw the league title go to Glendale. Other league opposition include Crescenta Valley, West Ranch and Westridge.
The new spring season marks the first time in three years the Spartans have had a head coach returning, and Mukai is ecstatic to return and witness the team’s jump from last year.
“It’s a culture all about growth,” Mukai said. “It’s about getting better and not focusing on the outcome so much as an end destination, but as a measurement stick.
“Especially with younger girls, they can very easily get too wrapped up in the pressure of things and that doesn’t work well with anyone. So we’re just really focusing on the tiny details that add up to the big outcome rather than focusing on the outcome and trying to chase after it.”
The Spartans have a senior-heavy group of players, spearheaded by captains Melina Tsotras, Erin Buchanan and Alison Mueller. They are backed by junior Jessica Jewell.
Mukai has nine returning seniors, and said Mueller is one that has really improved with her leadership role.
“She’s a relatively quiet player,” said the second-year coach. “She’s an attacker and she is usually one of our feeders. She started out the year with not much confidence and really snowballed into the confidence, which is great for that spot. I’m looking forward to her taking more initiative and really being a presence as far as feeders go.”
Among the returning class is a pair of sophomores in attacker Josette Segismundo and defender Skyla Park, who might move into the midfield after her keen eye on defense and vision on offense impressed Mukai over the fall season.
Mukai has added a number of freshmen to the team as well, including attacker Natalie Crowell, who Mukai sees as one of the quickest players.
“She’s a relatively experienced player who will be starting out on the attacking end, most likely,” Mukai said. “She’s really, really quick. She’s incredibly quick off the draw and very quick driving to goal, so she’ll be a fun one to watch. I think she’ll be a significant addition.”
For those young returning players, Mukai expects to see more composure.
“[I’m expecting] to see a little more consistency and a little bit more discipline in regards to sticking to the game plan versus just getting tempted in the moment to throw a silly shot or a desperate pass,” Mukai said. “We acted with a lot of desperation, I would say, on the attacking end last year.
“For me, that’s just a sign of maturity, so I’m hoping that they’ve matured a little more to where they’re not looking for the desperate attempt and that they’re being patient and waiting for the best possible opportunity. We’re basically working smarter, not harder.”
BOYS
ST. FRANCIS
After making the playoffs in 2016, the Golden Knights haven’t qualified the past two seasons. St. Francis finished 6-11, 1-5 for fifth place in the rugged Mission League last season.
However, the pieces may now be in place for St. Francis to make a climb in league and contend for a playoff spot under third-year coach Jared Little, who won a pair of NCAA Division I championships as a player at the University of Virginia.
“We’re loaded with a lot of sophomores and juniors and they’ve grown into their bodies,” Little said. “Things are now starting to come together after some growing pains the last two seasons.
“We were basically a junior varsity team the last two years playing at the varsity level. There’s a lot of opportunities now for our players to lead the way.”
St. Francis’ core will include senior attacker/midfielder Spencer Boyle, junior attacker Will Ferguson, junior defender Miles Jackson, junior goalkeeper David Baker and sophomore attacker Michael Lund.