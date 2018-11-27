Sports Roundup: Sacred Heart basketball rolls to tourney victory

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 54, San Gabriel Mission 14: The Tologs (5-3) posted a pool-play win in the San Marino Tournament on Monday.
La Cañada 60, Gabrielino 22: Emmie Lew finished with 13 points and eight rebounds and Bethany Co added 11 points Saturday to spark the Spartans (4-1) in the third-place game of the Mark Keppel Tournament.
Arcadia 67, Flintridge Prep 65 (overtime): Flintridge Prep fell Saturday in the championship contest of the Mark Keppel Tournament.
The Rebels (3-1) received 37 points from Kaitlyn Chen and 12 from Andie Kim.
The teams were tied at 63 at the end of regulation.
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 38, Lincoln 29: The Tologs (4-3) won the fifth-place game of the Mark Keppel Tournament on Friday.
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
Monrovia 5, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 3: The Tologs (0-2) dropped a nonleague road match Monday.
Flintridge Sacred Heart received one goal each from Amanda Ramirez, Abby Kim and Skyler Bower and 11 saves from goalkeeper Ellie Lund.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
La Cañada 75, Simi Valley 40: The Spartans (4-1) picked up a victory Saturday in a consolation contest of the Calabasas/Chaminade Tournament.
Ryan Graves finished with 20 points for the Spartans, who got 18 from Kyle Brown, 16 from Ryan Grande and 10 points and 10 rebounds from Zack Feehan.
St. Francis 54, Northwood 34: St. Francis (2-0) rolled to a nonleague home win Saturday.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
St. Lucy’s 2, La Cañada 1: The Spartans began their season Monday with a nonleague home defeat.
