Sports Roundup: La Cañada wrestling takes third in tournament

WRESTLING
La Cañada in Beresford Invitational: The Spartans finished third among 20 teams in the event Saturday in Lake Arrowhead, as nine of their 13 wrestlers placed.
Johnny Vasily finished first in the 170-pound class en route to being named the tournament’s most valuable player. John Woodhouse of La Cañada won the 195-pound division.
The Spartans received a second-place finish from Alex Mykalo (126 pounds). Eearning third-place finishes for the Spartans were Brandon Abboud (138), Cameron Carey (145), Iman Behshid (152) and Will Henderson (182).
Daniel Park (138) and David Martoff (220) took seventh for the Spartans.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
St. Francis 60, Archbishop Riordan 52: Dennis Flowers III collected 22 points and four assists and Andre Henry had 18 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks Saturday to propel St. Francis (5-1) in the Riordan Tournament championship contest.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
La Cañada 41, Mira Costa 32: The Spartans (6-3) earned a victory Saturday in a consolation game of the Crescenta Valley High Tournament.
Emmie Lew finished with 13 points for the Spartans and picked up all-tournament honors. La Cañada received nine points from Brooke Yasuda and eight from Bethany Co.
BOYS’ SOCCER
St. Francis 2, Canyon Country Canyon 2: Host St. Francis (0-3-1) picked up a tie in a consolation match of the Ralph Brandt Tournament on Saturday.