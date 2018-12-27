Sports Roundup: Schaefer paces Flintridge Prep girls’ soccer to victory

GIRLS’ SOCCER
Flintridge Prep 6, Etiwanda 2: Helen Schaefer scored three goals Wednesday to lift the Rebels (9-0-1) to a pool-play victory in the La Salle Tournament.
Mikaela Celeste added two goals for Flintridge Prep.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
St. Francis 80, Lakewood 56: The Golden Knights (13-2) coasted to a pool-play win in the Nogales Tournament on Wednesday.
Andre Henry registered 18 points and 12 rebounds for St. Francis, which received 12 points and seven assists from Dennis Flowers III.
Flintridge Prep 65, Oxnard Pacifica 59: Flintridge Prep (7-5) notched a pool-play win in the Torrey Pines Tournament on Wednesday.
Kevin Ashworth finished with 16 points for the Rebels, who got 11 each from Matthew Ho and AJ Nicassio and 10 points apiece from Zach Kim and John Lytle.
Flintridge Prep 50, Yeshiva 43: AJ Nicassio finished with a career-high 25 points, to go along with 10 rebounds, to lift the host Rebels to a nonleague win Saturday.
Matthew Ho added 12 points for Flintridge Prep.
St Francis 66, Muir 54: Andre Henry collected 27 points and five blocks and Dennis Flowers III added eight points and 12 assists Saturday to lift the host Golden Knights to a nonleague victory.