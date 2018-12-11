Sports Roundup: Flintridge Sacred Heart soccer topples Marlborough

GIRLS’ SOCCER
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 4, Marlborough 1: The Tologs began Mission League play Tuesday with a home victory at Occidental College.
Jill Willis scored two goals for Flintridge Sacred Heart (3-2).
Flintridge Prep 11, Mayfield 1: Flintridge Prep coasted to a Prep League road win Tuesday at Occidental College.
The Rebels improved to 4-0-1, 2-0 in league.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Flintridge Prep 68, Westridge 30: Kaitlyn Chen contributed 18 points and Ashlyn Zhang added 13 to lift visiting Flintridge Prep to a Prep League win Tuesday.
The Rebels (6-1, 2-0 in league) got 11 points from Madison Manning.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Shalhevet 62, Flintridge Prep 57: The host Rebels (5-5) dropped a nonleague contest Monday.
Flintridge Prep received 20 points and 12 rebounds from AJ Nicassio and 16 points from Matthew Ho.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Chaffey 5, La Cañada 1: La Cañada (6-2-2) dropped a nonleague home match Tuesday.
La Cañada 0, Diamond Bar 0 (La Cañada wins on penalty kicks, 5-4): The Spartans captured the championship match of the Monrovia Tournament on Monday.