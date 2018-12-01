Sports Roundup: Flintridge Sacred Heart girls’ basketball stays unbeaten

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 41, Montebello 32: Janna de Vera collected 17 points and Faith Ellis added eight on Friday to power the Tologs (9-3) to a victory in the San Marino Tournament.
Flintridge Sacred Heart went 5-0 in the tournament, but will not compete in the championship game Saturday because of a scheduling conflict, Flintridge Sacred Heart coach Ty Buxman said.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
St. Francis 59, Oakland Tech 48: Andre Henry registered 24 points and 11 rebounds Friday to lift St. Francis (5-1) to a pool-play win in the Riordan Tournament.
The Golden Knights received 12 points and five rebounds from Dennis Flowers.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 4, Mayfield 0: The Tologs (1-1) posted a nonleague road victory Friday at Occidental College.
Valencia Valencia 3, La Cañada 2: The Spartans (0-3) suffered a nonleague loss Friday afternoon at home.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Valencia Valencia 4, St. Francis 3: The host Golden Knights fell Friday at home in a consolation match of the Ralph Brandt Tournament.