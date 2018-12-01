La Cañada Valley Sun

Sports Roundup: Flintridge Sacred Heart girls’ basketball stays unbeaten

By Staff Reports
Nov 30, 2018 | 7:00 PM

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 41, Montebello 32: Janna de Vera collected 17 points and Faith Ellis added eight on Friday to power the Tologs (9-3) to a victory in the San Marino Tournament.

Flintridge Sacred Heart went 5-0 in the tournament, but will not compete in the championship game Saturday because of a scheduling conflict, Flintridge Sacred Heart coach Ty Buxman said.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

St. Francis 59, Oakland Tech 48: Andre Henry registered 24 points and 11 rebounds Friday to lift St. Francis (5-1) to a pool-play win in the Riordan Tournament.

The Golden Knights received 12 points and five rebounds from Dennis Flowers.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 4, Mayfield 0: The Tologs (1-1) posted a nonleague road victory Friday at Occidental College.

Valencia Valencia 3, La Cañada 2: The Spartans (0-3) suffered a nonleague loss Friday afternoon at home.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Valencia Valencia 4, St. Francis 3: The host Golden Knights fell Friday at home in a consolation match of the Ralph Brandt Tournament.

