Sports Roundup: La Cañada boys’ basketball downs Renaissance Academy

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
La Cañada 64, Renaissance Academy 29: The Spartans rolled to a nonleague victory Tuesday at home.
La Cañada improved to 5-1.
Flintridge Prep 63, Rosemead 25: The host Rebels (3-3) received 12 points each from AJ Nicassio and Kevin Ashworth to post a nonleague win Tuesday.
Albany 52, St. Francis 49: St. Francis (2-1) dropped a nonleague contest Tuesday at Menlo College in Atherton.
The Golden Knights received 26 points from Andre Henry.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 46, Mountain View 31: Flintridge Sacred Heart (6-3) coasted to a pool-play win Tuesday in the San Marino Tournament.
The Tologs got 19 points from Kysa Hayashi and 14 from Sam Fung.
Valencia Valencia 60, La Cañada 40: The Spartans (4-2) fell Monday in a pool-play game of the Crescenta Valley Tournament.
Emmie Lew collected 24 points for the Spartans, who got 13 from Brooke Yasuda.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Flintridge Prep 8, Blair 6: The Rebels began their season Tuesday with a nonleague home win, getting three goals from Silas Chavez.
Flintridge Prep received two goals each from Preston Ho and Dylan McGaharn and one from Nick Klatsky..
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
Westridge 15, Flintridge Prep 7: Host Flintridge Prep picked up a Prep League-opening victory Tuesday.