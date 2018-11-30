Sports Roundup: Early lead propels La Cañada girls’ basketball to victory

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
La Cañada 60, West Ranch 18: The Spartans jumped out to an early lead and coasted to the win Thursday in the consolation round of the Crescenta Valley Tournament.
La Cañada (5-3) had a 35-10 lead at the half and held a 53-14 advantage after three quarters.
Emmie Lew paced the Spartans with 11 points, while Bethany Co chipped in with nine. Amanda Scoville had seven rebounds and Morgan Tsujihara had six steals for the Spartans.
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 47, Campbell Hall 36: Manami Hayashi finished with 18 points Thursday to spur the Tologs (8-3) in a pool-play contest of the San Marino Tournament.
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 37, La Salle 34: The Tologs (7-3) picked up a pool-play win Wednesday in the San Marino Tournament.
Flintridge Sacred Heart received 13 points from Kysa Hayashi and 10 from Manami Hayashi.
Granada Hills Charter 39, La Cañada 26: The Spartans (4-3) fell Wednesday in a pool-play game in the Crescenta Valley Tournament.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
St. Francis 64, Berkeley 55: St. Francis (4-1) earned a pool-play win in the Riordan Tournament on Thursday.
Pilibos 47, Flintridge Prep 39: AJ Nicassio and Kevin Ashworth each had nine points Wednesday for the Rebels (3-2) in a nonleague road defeat.
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
Flintridge Prep 5, Burbank 3: Flintridge Prep posted a pool-play win Thursday in the Burbank High Tournament.
La Cañada 10, Marymount 6: Host La Cañada began its season Wednesday by picking up a nonleague win.