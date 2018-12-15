Sports Roundup: Flintridge Sacred Heart soccer bests La Cañada

GIRLS’ SOCCER
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 4, La Cañada 1: Flintridge Sacred Heart notched a nonleague road win Friday.
The Tologs improved to 4-2. The Spartans fell to 2-5.
BOYS’ SOCCER
La Cañada 2, Maranatha 2: The visiting Spartans (5-3-2) earned a nonleague tie Friday.
Oaks Christian 3, La Cañada 0: La Cañada fell Wednesday in a nonleague road match.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
St. Francis 75, Los Altos 73 (overtime): Andre Henry scored the winning basket as time expired to lift St. Francis to a semifinal victory in the Bellflower Classic on Friday.
Henry finished with 26 points for the Golden Knights, who got 16 from Frederick Harper and 12 from Gabriel Guerrero.
The teams were tied at 64 at the end of regulation.
St. Francis (9-1) will compete in the tournament’s championship game Saturday against a team to be determined.
St. Francis 73, Dominguez 69: Dennis Flowers III had 21 points and Jason Gallant added 10 on Wednesday to lift the Golden Knights (8-1) to a pool-play win in the Bellflower Tournament.
La Cañada 69, La Salle 54: The Spartans (8-3) picked up a nonleague road win Wednesday.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Flintridge Prep 61, Pasadena Poly 34: Flintridge Prep posted a lopsided Prep League road victory against its main rival Friday.
Kaitlyn Chen had 19 points for Flintridge Prep (7-1, 3-0 in league). Madison Manning added 11 points and Sofia Gonzalez had 10 for the Rebels.
Harvard-Westlake 2, St. Francis 1: St. Francis fell Friday in a Mission League match.
Ryan Pearson scored for the Golden Knights (4-4-2, 1-1-1 in league).
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
Pasadena Poly 13, Flintridge Prep 8: Flintridge Prep suffered a Prep League road defeat Friday.