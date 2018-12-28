Sports Roundup: La Cañada boys’ soccer notches tournament win

BOYS’ SOCCER
La Cañada 3, Wallis Annenberg 1: The Spartans (6-3-3) earned a pool-play win in the La Cañada Tournament on Thursday.
St. Francis 3, Escondido 2: The Golden Knights (6-5-2) overcame a 2-0 deficit to post a pool-play win in the Nike Southern California Tournament near San Diego on Thursday.
Diego Jimenez scored the winning goal with about five minutes remaining.
Flintridge Prep 4, St. Genevieve 1: Flintridge Prep (7-3-1) registered a pool-play win in the La Cañada Tournament on Thursday.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Flintridge Prep 55, Laguna Beach 54: The Rebels (8-5) overcame a 16-point deficit in the third quarter and rallied for a pool-play win in the Torrey Pines Tournament on Thursday.
The Rebels trailed at one point, 46-30.
AJ Nicassio finished with 17 points for Flintridge Prep, which got 11 each from John Lytle and Zach Kim.
St. Francis 66, Upland 55: St. Francis (14-2) notched a pool-play victory Thursday in the Nogales Tournament.
Andre Henry and Jason Gallant had 16 points each and Dennis Flowers III chipped in with 15.
La Cañada 55, Mission Prep 29: The Spartans earned a pool-play win in the Damien Tournament on Wednesday.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Flintridge Prep 59, Thousand Oaks 39: Flintridge Prep (11-1) rolled to a pool-play win in the La Cañada High Tournament on Thursday.
Flintridge Prep 63, Arleta 33: Sofia Gonzalez finished with 15 points and Kaitlyn Chen added 13 on Wednesday to lift the Rebels to a pool-play win in the La Cañada High Tournament.
La Cañada 59, Palmdale Aerospace Academy 5: The Spartans received 13 points from Alyssa Miyamoto and cruised to a pool-play win in the La Cañada Tournament on Wednesday.
La Cañada held a 50-0 lead after three quarters.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Flintridge Prep 7, St. Lucy’s 0: Flintridge Prep (11-0-1) coasted to a pool-play win Thursday in the La Salle Tournament.
Earlier Thursday, Flintridge Prep posted a 13-0 win versus Bishop Conaty-Loretto.