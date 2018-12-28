La Cañada Valley Sun

Sports Roundup: La Cañada boys’ soccer notches tournament win

By Staff Reports
Dec 27, 2018 | 8:30 PM

BOYS’ SOCCER

La Cañada 3, Wallis Annenberg 1: The Spartans (6-3-3) earned a pool-play win in the La Cañada Tournament on Thursday.

St. Francis 3, Escondido 2: The Golden Knights (6-5-2) overcame a 2-0 deficit to post a pool-play win in the Nike Southern California Tournament near San Diego on Thursday.

Diego Jimenez scored the winning goal with about five minutes remaining.

Flintridge Prep 4, St. Genevieve 1: Flintridge Prep (7-3-1) registered a pool-play win in the La Cañada Tournament on Thursday.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Flintridge Prep 55, Laguna Beach 54: The Rebels (8-5) overcame a 16-point deficit in the third quarter and rallied for a pool-play win in the Torrey Pines Tournament on Thursday.

The Rebels trailed at one point, 46-30.

AJ Nicassio finished with 17 points for Flintridge Prep, which got 11 each from John Lytle and Zach Kim.

St. Francis 66, Upland 55: St. Francis (14-2) notched a pool-play victory Thursday in the Nogales Tournament.

Andre Henry and Jason Gallant had 16 points each and Dennis Flowers III chipped in with 15.

La Cañada 55, Mission Prep 29: The Spartans earned a pool-play win in the Damien Tournament on Wednesday.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Flintridge Prep 59, Thousand Oaks 39: Flintridge Prep (11-1) rolled to a pool-play win in the La Cañada High Tournament on Thursday.

Flintridge Prep 63, Arleta 33: Sofia Gonzalez finished with 15 points and Kaitlyn Chen added 13 on Wednesday to lift the Rebels to a pool-play win in the La Cañada High Tournament.

La Cañada 59, Palmdale Aerospace Academy 5: The Spartans received 13 points from Alyssa Miyamoto and cruised to a pool-play win in the La Cañada Tournament on Wednesday.

La Cañada held a 50-0 lead after three quarters.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Flintridge Prep 7, St. Lucy’s 0: Flintridge Prep (11-0-1) coasted to a pool-play win Thursday in the La Salle Tournament.

Earlier Thursday, Flintridge Prep posted a 13-0 win versus Bishop Conaty-Loretto.

