Sports Roundup: La Cañada baseball picks up league victory

BASEBALL
La Cañada 5, South Pasadena 1: La Cañada picked up a Rio Hondo League road win Tuesday.
Starting pitcher Evan Umland went the distance, striking out six, to get the win. Connor Buchanan had two hits and drove in two runs for the Spartans, who received two runs batted in from Luke Fogarty.
The Spartans are 7-2, 2-0 in league.
Loyola 5, St. Francis 0: The visiting Golden Knights (6-5) dropped a Mission League-opening game Monday.
SOFTBALL
La Cañada 9, South Pasadena 0: Visiting La Cañada cruised to a Rio Hondo League win Tuesday.
The Spartans are 7-0, 2-0 in league.
Mountain View 8, Flintridge Prep 3: Flintridge Prep lost a nonleague road contest Monday.
Olivia Stevens collected two hits for the Rebels (0-3).
BOYS’ TENNIS
Flintridge Prep 9, Chadwick 7: Visiting Flintridge Prep (3-0) posted a Liberty League-opening win Tuesday.
The match was shortened because of rain with Flintridge Prep leading on games, 76-50.
BOYS’ GOLF
Flintridge Prep 218, Milken Community 242: Andrew Freedman carded a five-over-par 41 on Monday to help the visiting Rebels (3-0) pick up a nonleague win at Woodley Lakes Golf Course in Van Nuys.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Flintridge Prep d. San Marino, 25-23, 29-27, 25-19: AJ Nicassio collected 22 kills and three aces Tuesday to spur the visiting Rebels to a nonleague win.
Jake Woo finished with 44 assists and Nathan Powell had 18 kills for Flintridge Prep (7-1).