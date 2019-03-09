La Cañada Valley Sun

Sports Roundup: La Cañada baseball stays unbeaten in league

By Staff Reports
Mar 08, 2019 | 9:55 PM

BASEBALL

La Cañada 4, Monrovia 3: The Spartans remained undefeated in Rio Hondo League play after rallying for a home win Friday.

La Cañada (8-2, 3-0 in league) overcame early 1-0 and 2-1 deficits before completing the win.

Flintridge Prep 21, Providence 2 (five innings): Ben Grable finished with four hits, including a three-run home run, to propel visiting Flintridge Prep to a Prep League win Friday at Foy Park.

Flintridge Prep is 7-4, 2-0 in league.

Loyola 6, St. Francis 1: St. Francis lost a Mission League road game Friday.

The Golden Knights dipped to 7-6, 1-2 in league.

SOFTBALL

La Cañada 14, Monrovia 2 (five innings): Host La Cañada earned a Rio Hondo League win Friday.

The Spartans improved to 8-0, 3-0 in league.

BOYS’ TENNIS

La Cañada 11, St. Francis 7: La Cañada registered a nonleague road win Thursday at Scholl Canyon Tennis Center.

The Spartans improved to 4-0.

The Golden Knights fell to 0-4.

GIRLS’ SWIMMING

Flintridge Prep 51, La Cañada 47, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 29: The Rebels took first in Friday’s All-City Meet at La Cañada.

The Spartans finished second, followed by the Tologs.

BOYS’ SWIMMING

La Cañada 58, St. Francis 41, Flintridge Prep 21: The Spartans finished first, followed by the Golden Knights and Rebels in Friday’s All-City Meet at La Cañada.

Crespi 95, St. Francis 71: St. Francis lost a Mission League home meet Thursday at San Fernando Pool Complex.

St. Francis’ Ethan Gray won the 200-yard individual medley in 1 minute, 59.5 seconds and the 100 butterfly (54:46) and Michael Smith took the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.07.

St. Francis’ 400 freestyle relay team of Chris Bruce, Peter Rassam, Jackson Dudas and Smith won in 3:31.66.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Culver City 11, La Cañada 7: The visiting Spartans (1-1) lost a nonleague match Thursday.

