Sports Roundup: La Cañada baseball takes over first place

BASEBALL
La Cañada 4, Temple City 1: In a battle for first place in the Rio Hondo League, the Spartans came out on top Thursday at home.
La Cañada (10-2, 4-0 in league) is the lone undefeated team in league.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Flintridge Prep d. St. Genevieve, 25-13, 25-8, 25-13: AJ Nicassio collected 10 kills and three aces and Luke Stiles added six kills Thursday to spark the host Rebels 911-1) to a nonleague win.
BOYS’ GOLF
Flintridge Prep 223, Maranatha 232: Ben Sacks had a three-over-par 39 to help the host Rebels pick up a nonleague win Thursday at Altadena Golf Course.
Preston Ho shot a 40 for Flintridge Prep (5-2).
St. Francis 202, Harvard-Westlake 215: St. Francis notched a Mission League home win Wednesday at Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena.
Henry Fitzhugh had a one-over-par 37 to take first and spark St. Francis (1-2, 1-1 in league).
Chadwick 202, Flintridge Prep 228: Ben Sacks had a three-over-par 39 on Wednesday for the visiting Rebels in a Prep League-opening match at Los Verdes Golf Course in Rancho Palos Verdes.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Maranatha 18, Flintridge Prep 0: Visiting Flintridge Prep (4-2) lost a nonleague match Thursday.
St. Francis 9, Chaminade 9 (St. Francis wins on games, 77-65): St. Francis posted a Mission League home win Wednesday at Scholl Canyon Tennis Center.
The Golden Knights are 2-5, 2-0 in league.
SOFTBALL
Westridge 5, Flintridge Prep 4 (eight innings): Flintridge Prep dropped a Prep League road game Thursday.
The Rebels (1-5, 0-3 in league) got two hits from Georgia Yamamoto and two runs batted in from Melissa Grande.
BASEBALL
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 6, St. Francis 1: St. Francis fell Wednesday in a Mission League road game.
St. Francis is 7-8, 1-4 in league.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
St. Francis 14, Los Alamitos 13 (overtime): Will Ferguson scored the winning goal to propel host St. Francis (5-2) to a nonleague victory Wednesday.