La Cañada Valley Sun

Sports Roundup: La Cañada softball turns back Temple City

By Staff Reports
Mar 15, 2019 | 4:50 PM

SOFTBALL

La Cañada 7, Temple City 5: Host La Cañada scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to post a Rio Hondo League win Friday.

The Spartans (9-2-1, 4-0 in league) held a 5-1 lead before the Rams tied it at 5 in the sixth.

BASEBALL

St. Francis 7, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 6: St. Francis earned a walk-off win Friday in a Mission League contest at the Glendale Sports Complex.

St. Francis is 8-8, 2-4 in league.

Pasadena Poly 15, Flintridge Prep 7: Host Flintridge Prep suffered a Prep League home loss Friday at Dunsmore Park.

The Rebels are 9-5, 3-1 in league.

BOYS’ TENNIS

La Cañada 12, Temple City 6: Host La Cañada notched a Rio Hondo League-opening win Friday.

The Spartans are 5-0.

BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD

La Cañada 115, Monrovia 41: La Cañada earned a Rio Hondo League road win Thursday.

GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD

La Cañada 92, Monrovia 38: Visiting La Cañada picked up a Rio Hondo League road victory Thursday.

BOYS’ SWIMMING

Harvard-Westlake 117, St. Francis 50: Host St. Francis fell Thursday in a Mission League road meet.

