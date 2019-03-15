Sports Roundup: La Cañada softball turns back Temple City

SOFTBALL
La Cañada 7, Temple City 5: Host La Cañada scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to post a Rio Hondo League win Friday.
The Spartans (9-2-1, 4-0 in league) held a 5-1 lead before the Rams tied it at 5 in the sixth.
BASEBALL
St. Francis 7, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 6: St. Francis earned a walk-off win Friday in a Mission League contest at the Glendale Sports Complex.
St. Francis is 8-8, 2-4 in league.
Pasadena Poly 15, Flintridge Prep 7: Host Flintridge Prep suffered a Prep League home loss Friday at Dunsmore Park.
The Rebels are 9-5, 3-1 in league.
BOYS’ TENNIS
La Cañada 12, Temple City 6: Host La Cañada notched a Rio Hondo League-opening win Friday.
The Spartans are 5-0.
BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD
La Cañada 115, Monrovia 41: La Cañada earned a Rio Hondo League road win Thursday.
GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD
La Cañada 92, Monrovia 38: Visiting La Cañada picked up a Rio Hondo League road victory Thursday.
BOYS’ SWIMMING
Harvard-Westlake 117, St. Francis 50: Host St. Francis fell Thursday in a Mission League road meet.