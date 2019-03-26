Sports Roundup: La Cañada baseball, softball stay unbeaten in league

BASEBALL
La Cañada 3, Monrovia 1: Visiting La Cañada posted a Rio Hondo League win Tuesday.
Starting pitcher Luke Fogarty went 4 2/3 innings to earn the win. Fogarty had a hit and drove in a run for the Spartans (12-2, 6-0 in league).
Crespi 4, St. Francis 2: St. Francis fell Tuesday in a Mission League road contest.
The Golden Knights dipped to 8-9, 2-5 in league.
SOFTBALL
La Cañada 9, Monrovia 4: La Cañada picked up a Rio Hondo League road win Tuesday.
The Spartans improved to 13-2-1, 6-0 in league.
Flintridge Sacred Heart 12, Notre Dame Academy 2: Flintridge Prep posted a Sunshine League road win Tuesday.
The Tologs improved to 10-5, 1-1 in league.
Rio Hondo Prep 6, Flintridge Prep 2: Libby Penn had two hits and drove in two runs for host Flintridge Prep in Tuesday’s Prep League game.
Olivia Stevens finished with two hits for the Rebels (1-7, 0-5 in league).
BOYS’ TENNIS
Flintridge Prep 10, South Pasadena 8: Host Flintridge Prep (5-2) earned a nonleague victory Tuesday at Arcadia Tennis Center.
Loyola 14, St. Francis 4: St. Francis lost a Mission League road match Tuesday.
The Golden Knights dropped to 3-6, 3-1 in league.
BOYS’ GOLF
St. Francis 194, Crespi 205: St. Francis posted a Mission League road win Tuesday at Braemar Country Club in Tarzana.
Henry Fitzhugh fired an even-par 36 to finish first for St. Francis. Lake Kim had a 38, Andrew Fiori had a 39 and Vincent Bedros recorded a 40 for the Golden Knights (3-2, 3-1 in league).
Flintridge Prep 233, Firebaugh 313: Flintridge Prep earned a Prep League road win Tuesday at Los Amigos Golf Course in Downey.
The Rebels are 6-2, 1-1 in league.
St. Francis 203, Alemany 264: St. Francis (2-1) recorded a nonleague home win Monday at Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena.
Lake Kim of St. Francis took first with a two-over-par 38. Andrew Fiori had a 39 and Michael Balian added a 40 for the Golden Knights.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Loyola d. St. Francis, 25-12, 25-17, 25-20: Visiting St. Francis fell Tuesday in a Mission League-opening match.
The Golden Knights are 13-4.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Westlake 15, St. Francis 7: St. Francis fell Monday in a nonleague road match.
St. Francis 8, Chaminade 7 (overtime): Spencer Boyle finished with three goals, including the winning tally in overtime, to propel host St. Francis to a Mission League victory.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Valencia Valencia 18, La Cañada 2: Host La Cañada fell Monday in a nonleague match.