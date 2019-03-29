Sports Roundup: Flintridge Prep boys’ volleyball gets league victory

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Flintridge Prep d. Rio Hondo Prep, 25-22, 25-14, 25-13: Flintridge Prep posted a Prep League road win Friday.
The Rebels improved to 13-1, 2-0 in league.
BASEBALL
St. Francis 8, Crespi 3: St. Francis earned a Mission League road win Friday.
Robbie Rivera went four innings to get the win. Tommy Italia had a two-run home run and drove in three runs, Jake Smith had two doubles and Doyle Kane collected two hits for the Golden Knights (9-10, 3-6 in league).
SOFTBALL
Rio Hondo Prep 6, Flintridge Prep 4: Flintridge Prep lost a Prep League road game Friday.
Melissa Grande registered a double and home run and scored two runs for the Rebels (1-8, 0-5 in league).