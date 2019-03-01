Sports Roundup: Graves dominant in debut for La Cañada baseball

BASEBALL
La Cañada 5, San Marino 0: Starting pitcher Ryan Graves, fresh off competing in the playoffs on the boys’ basketball team, made his season debut Friday, allowing just two hits to help the Spartans begin Rio Hondo League action with a road win.
The Spartans improved to 6-2.
Cleveland 1, Flintridge Prep 0: Flintridge Prep (7-4) fell in a nonleague road contest Friday.
The Rebels got two hits from Ben Grable.
St. Francis 11, Palmdale 1 (six innings): St. Francis won its final game in the West Rotary Tournament on the road Thursday.
St. Francis (5-4) went 4-1 in the tournament.
St. Francis pitchers Brandon Markarian and Ryan Rizzo combined to go six innings, allowing one run, six hits and striking out nine.
Doyle Kane had three hits and scored two runs for the Golden Knights, who got two hits and four runs batted in from Mikey Kane and a two-run home run from Tommy Italia (two runs scored and three RBI).
St. Francis 5, Highland 4: Brendan Durfee singled home the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to spur the host Golden Knights to a West Rotary Tournament victory Wednesday at the Glendale Sports Complex.
Doyle Kane and Jack Clougherty each had two hits, a run batted in and a run scored for St. Francis.
La Cañada 2, 4, Crescenta Valley 1, 0: La Cañada swept a nonleague road doubleheader Wednesday at Stengel Field.
SOFTBALL
La Cañada 10, San Marino 0 (five innings): La Cañada began Rio Hondo League action Friday with a road victory.
The Spartans are 6-0.
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 19, San Gabreil Mission 8: Flintridge Sacred Heart (6-2) earned a nonleague road win Thursday.
Campbell Hall 10, Flintridge Prep 3: Libby Penn finished with three hits and two runs batted in Wednesday for the visiting Rebels (0-2) in a nonleague defeat.
BOYS’ TENNIS
San Marino 13, St. Francis 5: St. Francis (0-3) fell Thursday in a nonleague home match at Scholl Canyon Tennis Center.
The Golden Knights received a sweep in singles from Ian Freer, 6-1, 6-0, 6-0.
La Cañada 10, Valencia Valencia 8: The Spartans (3-0) picked up a nonleague home win Wednesday.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
St. Francis 18, Village Christian 9: St. Francis (3-1) cruised to a nonleague road win Friday.
St. Francis 14, Damien 1: Sean Douglas collected five goals Wednesday to power host St. Francis to a nonleague victory.
Peninsula 15, Glendale 4: Luis Mendoza had two goals for Glendale (1-1) in a nonleague home match Wednesday.
BOYS’ GOLF
Flintridge Prep 219, Temple City 277: Ben Sacks fired an even-par 36 on Thursday to spark the host Rebels (2-0) to a nonleague win at Altdena Golf Course.
La Cañada 207, St. Francis 209: St. Francis dropped a nonleague match Wednesday at Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Flintridge Prep d. Gabrielino, 25-8, 25-13, 25-19: AJ Nicassio registered 16 kills and Jake Woo added 29 assists Thursday to propel the host Rebels (2-0) to a nonleague victory.