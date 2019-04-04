Sports Roundup: St. Francis tennis doubles up Notre Dame in Mission League match

BOYS’ TENNIS
St. Francis 12, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 6: St. Francis recorded a Mission League road win Thursday at Braemar Country Club in Tarzana.
The Golden Knights improved to 5-8, 5-3 in league.
BASEBALL
Flintridge Prep 14, Providence 4: Host Flintridge Prep posted a Prep League win Thursday at the Glendale Sports Complex.
The Rebels improved to 12-5, 5-1 in league.
Chaminade 5, St. Francis 3: Visiting St. Francis fell Wednesday in a Mission League contest.
The Golden Knights are 9-12, 3-8 in league.
SOFTBALL
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 13, Louisville 0 (five innings): Flintridge Sacred Heart earned a Sunshine League road victory Thursday.
The Tologs are 13-5, 4-1 in league.
BOYS’ GOLF
St. Francis 201, La Salle 220: Lake Kim carded a one-under-par 35 on Thursday to spark St,. Francis to a nonleague win at Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena.
St. Francis (7-2) received a 38 from Henry Fitzhugh and a 39 from Vincent Bedros.
Flintridge Prep 215, Providence 257: The Rebels earned the win in the Prep League match Thursday at Altadena Golf Course.
Ben Sacks had a one-over-par 37 for Flintridge Prep (9-2, 3-1 in league).