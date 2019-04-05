La Cañada Valley Sun

Sports Roundup: Flintridge Prep volleyball stays perfect in league

By Staff Reports
Apr 05, 2019 | 11:00 AM

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Flintridge Prep d. Pasadena Poly, 25-12, 25-17, 25-21: Flintridge Prep picked up a Prep League home win Friday.

The Rebels (15-1, 4-0 in league) got 12 kills from Nathan Powell and 10 from Luke Stiles.

BASEBALL

St. Francis 1, Chaminade 0: St. Francis earned a Mission League home win Friday at the Glendale Sports Complex.

St. Francis starting pitcher Brandon Markarian went the distance, yielding four hits.

The Golden Knights improved to 10-12, 4-8 in league.

Village Christian 7, La Cañada 0: Host La Cañada (12-4) dropped a nonleague contest Friday.

SOFTBALL

Pasadena Poly 8, Flintridge Prep 5: The Rebels lost a Prep League road game Friday.

Flintridge Prep (2-9, 1-6 in league) got three hits and two runs batted in from Emma Stellar, two hits and two runs from Leissa Grande and a solo home run from Olivia Stevens.

