Sports Roundup: Flintridge Prep volleyball stays perfect in league

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Flintridge Prep d. Pasadena Poly, 25-12, 25-17, 25-21: Flintridge Prep picked up a Prep League home win Friday.
The Rebels (15-1, 4-0 in league) got 12 kills from Nathan Powell and 10 from Luke Stiles.
BASEBALL
St. Francis 1, Chaminade 0: St. Francis earned a Mission League home win Friday at the Glendale Sports Complex.
St. Francis starting pitcher Brandon Markarian went the distance, yielding four hits.
The Golden Knights improved to 10-12, 4-8 in league.
Village Christian 7, La Cañada 0: Host La Cañada (12-4) dropped a nonleague contest Friday.
SOFTBALL
Pasadena Poly 8, Flintridge Prep 5: The Rebels lost a Prep League road game Friday.
Flintridge Prep (2-9, 1-6 in league) got three hits and two runs batted in from Emma Stellar, two hits and two runs from Leissa Grande and a solo home run from Olivia Stevens.