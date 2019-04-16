Sports Roundup: La Cañada baseball tops South Pasadena

BASEBALL
La Cañada 7, South Pasadena 1: Visiting La Cañada cruised to a Rio Hondo League victory Tuesday.
The Spartans improved to 14-6, 8-2 in league.
Pasadena Poly 6, Flintridge Prep 5: Flintridge Prep lost a Prep League home game Tuesday at the Glendale Sports Complex.
The Rebels are 14-6, 7-2 in league.
BOYS’ TENNIS
La Cañada 14, South Pasadena 4: The Spartans earned a Rio Hondo League road win Tuesday.
La Cañada improved to 9-2, 5-2 in league.
Buckley 10, Flintridge Prep 8: Visiting Flintridge Prep lost a Liberty League match Monday.
The Rebels are 6-4, 3-3 in league.
SOFTBALL
La Cañada 11, South Pasadena 1: La Cañada rolled to a Rio Hondo League road win Tuesday.
The Spartans are 14-5-1, 8-2 in league.
Flintridge Prep 10, Providence 1: Libby Penn had two triples and drove in two runs Tuesday to lift host Flintridge Prep to a Prep League victory.
Emma Stellat added two runs and two RBI for the Rebels (3-10, 2-7 in league).
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Crescenta Valley 18, La Cañada 5: The Spartans couldn’t get by the Falcons in a Pacific League match Tuesday.
West Ranch 21, La Cañada 8: The Spartans fell Friday in a nonleague match at home.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
St. Francis d. Harvard-Westlake, 25-19, 13-25, 22-25, 25-18, 18-16: Joey Thompson contributed 22 assists and 15 kills Tuesday to lift the visiting Golden Knights to a Mission League victory.
St. Francis got 20 assists and 13 kills from Gus Maltzan and 17 digs and three aces from Coby Escolano.
San Marino d. La Cañada, 25-15, 25-17, 20-25, 25-20: The visiting Spartans suffered the Rio Hondo League loss Tuesday.
La Cañada fell to 3-16, 2-5 in league.