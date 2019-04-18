Sports Roundup: Flintridge Prep boys' volleyball sweeps Chadwick

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Flintridge Prep d. Chadwick 25-9, 25-18, 25-19: AJ Nicassio finished with 20 kills, 18 digs and two aces Thursday to lift the visiting Rebels to a Prep League win.
Flintridge Prep (18-1, 7-0 in league) got 41 assists from Jake Woo, 12 kills from Nathan Powell and eight kills, three aces and three blocks from Luke Stiles.
Temple City d. La Cañada, 25-11, 25-21, 25-13: The Spartans fell Wednesday in the Rio Hondo League match on the road.
La Cañada slipped to 3-17, 2-6 in league.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
St. Francis 13, Redondo Union 7: St. Francis earned a nonleague road victory Thursday.
SOFTBALL
Mayfield 6, Flintridge Prep 3: Visiting Flintridge Prep fell Thursday in a Prep League contest.
Emma Stellar drove in two runs for the Rebels (4-11, 2-8 in league).
BASEBALL
Pasadena Poly 5, Flintridge Prep 4: Flintridge Prep dropped a Prep League road contest Thursday.
The Rebels are 14-7, 7-3 in league.
Alemany 18, St. Francis 5: The Golden Knights lost a Mission League home game Thursday at the Glendale Sports Complex.
St. Francis is 11-17, 5-13 in league.
Alemany 8, St. Francis 0: St. Francis fell Wednesday in a Mission League road game.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Buckley 12, Flintridge Prep 6: Flintridge Prep lost a Liberty League home match Thursday at Arcadia Tennis Center.
The Rebels are 6-5, 3-4 in league.
St. Francis in Mission League Tournament: St. Francis’ Ian Freer fell in the singles championship match Wednesday at L.A. Valley College.
Freer lost, 6-3, 6-4, to Chaminade’s Brett Brinkman.