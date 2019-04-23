Sports Roundup: La Cañada boys’ tennis wins singles, doubles league championships

BOYS’ TENNIS
La Cañada in Rio Hondo League Tournament: The Spartans captured league titles in singles and doubles Tuesday at Live Oak Park in Temple City.
Ryan Morgan won a singles crown for the second season in a row. Morgan, a sophomore, notched a 6-2, 6-1 win versus Brandon Hang of San Marino.
In doubles, La Cañada’s tandem of Ben Lee and Jack Manion earned a 7-5, 6-3 victory versus Aaron Wang and Ryan Lee of Temple City.
“It’s the first time we’ve won league titles in singles and doubles in the same season,” La Cañada coach Will Moravec said. “Ryan dominated in singles and had a big power game working for him and Ben and Jack just clicked in doubles.”
Flintridge Prep 10, Chadwick 8: Flintridge Prep posted a Liberty League home win Tuesday at Arcadia Tennis Center.
The Rebels (7-5, 4-4 in league) received a sweep in doubles from Andrew Megaderigian and Loran Baxter, 6-0, 6-0, 6-0.
BASEBALL
La Cañada 13, 5, St. Francis 12, 9: The teams split a nonleague doubleheader Tuesday at the Glendale Sports Complex.
The Golden Knights are 12-18.
The Spartans are 17-7.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Flintridge Prep d. Pasadena Poly, 25-11, 25-16, 25-8: Flintridge Prep finished undefeated in Prep League action with a road win Tuesday.
The Rebels (21-4, 8-0 in league) received nine kills from Luke Stiles and six kills seven aces and six assists from AJ Nicassio.
SOFTBALL
Mayfield 14, Flintridge Prep 3 (five innings): The Rebels lost a Prep League road contest Tuesday.
Flintridge Prep (4-12, 3-9 in league) received two hits and two runs from Melissa Grande and two hits and one run batted in from Libby Penn.
BOYS’ GOLF
Chadwick 203, Flintridge Prep 217: Host Flintridge Prep fell Tuesday in a Prep League match at Altadena Golf Course.
The Rebels (11-4, 5-2 in league) got a one-over-par 37 from Ben Sacks, who tied for first.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Glendale 15, La Cañada 5: The Spartans fell short against the Falcons in a Pacific League match Tuesday.
Downey 15, La Cañada 8: The Spartans suffered a nonleague loss Friday at home.
TRACK AND FIELD
La Cañada in Mount San Antonio College Invitational: A trio of Spartans participated in Saturday’s event in Walnut.
David Miketta had a mark of 14 feet, 6 inches to place ninth in the pole vault.
Ellaney Matarese clocked a personal-best time of 5 minutes, 1 second to take seventh in the 1,600-meter race.
Sarah Auther had a personal-best time of 10:57.30 to take 10th in the 3,200.