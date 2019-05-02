Sports Roundup: La Cañada baseball, softball earn first-round playoff wins

BASEBALL
La Cañada 14, Windward 0: The Spartans breezed to victory Thursday at home to open the CIF Southern Section Division III playoffs.
The Spartans (19-7), who won the Rio Hondo League title, will play in a second-round game Tuesday against host Warren, which defeated California, 10-2, in the first round.
Flintridge Prep 3, Garden Grove 2: Flintridge Prep (17-8) registered a CIF Southern Section Division V first-round win Thursday at the Glendale Sports Complex.
Flintridge Prep starting pitcher Thomas Kosakowski went five innings to get the win. Reliever Spencer Seid went the final two innings to earn the save.
Germaine Harvey, Max Gitlin and Max Rosenfeld each drove in a run for the Rebels.
Flintridge Prep will travel to Xavier Prep for a second-round game Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
La Cañada 7, Beckman 4: The host Spartans scored all seven of their runs in the first two innings to earn the win Thursday in a CIF Southern Section Division IV first-round playoff win.
La Cañada (17-5-1), the Rio Hondo League champion, will play in a second-round game Tuesday at home against South El Monte.
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 9, Knight 8 (11 innings): The host Tologs rallied for a CIF Southern Section Division V first-round win Thursday.
Flintridge Sacred Heart (17-5) scored a run in the eighth inning to tie it at 8 before scoring the winning run an inning later.
Flintridge Sacred Heart will be at Newport Harbor in a second-round game Tuesday.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Flintridge Prep d. Laguna Blanca, 21-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-17: Visiting Flintridge Prep (24-4) recorded a CIF Southern Section Division IV second-round victory Thursday.
The Rebels received 22 kills and 19 digs from AJ Nicassio, 44 assists from Jake Woo and 22 digs from Kristofer Chang.
Flintridge Prep will take on Cerritos Valley Christian in a quarterfinal home match at 6 p.m. Saturday.
BOYS’ SWIMMING
Flintridge Prep in CIF Southern Section Division III finals: The Rebels placed eighth with 116 points Thursday at Riverside Aquatic Complex.
Winston Chen finished first in the 50-yard freestyle in 21.04 seconds and second in the 100 backstroke (50.62).
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Flintridge Prep in CIF Southern Section Division III finals: The Rebels finished 10th with 100 points in Thursday’s meet at Riverside Aquatic Center.