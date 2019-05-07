Sports Roundup: Group of track and field athletes advance to CIF finals

TRACK AND FIELD
La Cañada in CIF Southern Section Division III prelims: A trio of Spartans earned qualifying marks Saturday in the event at Estancia High.
In the girls’ portion of the meet, Ellaney Matarese took second in the 800-meter race in 2 minutes, 17.32 seconds and Sarah Auther was sixth in the 3,200 in 11:14.76.
For the boys’ team, David Miketta qualified with a mark of 13 feet in the pole vault.
The group will participate in the Division III finals on Saturday at El Camino College.
St. Francis in CIF Southern Section Division III prelims: Matthew Molina posted qualifying marks Saturday at Estancia High to move on to the CIF Southern Section Section finals.
Molina clocked 14.88 seconds to take second in the 110 high hurdles and had a mark of 6 feet, 1 inch to tie for first in the high jump.
Molina will compete in the Division III finals Saturday at El Camino College. In 2018, he won CIF crowns in both events last season before marching to the state meet in the high jump.
The Division III finals will take place Saturday at El Camino College in Torrance.
Flintridge Prep in CIF Southern Section Division IV prelims: A trio of Flintridge Prep athletes picked up qualifying marks Saturday at Carpinteria High to advance to the CIF Section finals.
Sebastian Evans of Flintridge Prep clocked 1 minutes, 59.45 seconds to take eighth in the boys’ 800-meter race.
On the girls’ side, Flintridge Prep’s Kelly Carney and Chase Sullivan qualified in the triple jump. Carney had a mark of 34 feet, 11 1/2 inches for seventh and Sullivan went 34-7 3/4 for eighth.
The quartet will appear in the Division IV finals on Saturday at El Camino College in Torrance.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Flintridge Prep 9, Segerstrom 4 (Flintridge Prep wins on games, 67-34): Flintridge Prep (10-5) earned a CIF Southern Section Division IV quarterfinal win Monday at Arcadia Tennis Center.
The match was cut short because of inclement weather.
Flintridge Prep singles player Andrew Megerdichian won his three sets without losing a game.
The Rebels were ahead in four of the final six matches in the final round when the match was called because of rain.
Flintridge Prep will meet second-seeded Bishop Montgomery, a 10-8 winner against Le Lycee, in a semifinal home match at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Arcadia Tennis Center.
St. Francis vs. Cypress (suspended): St. Francis’ CIF Southern Section Division II quarterfinal home match at Scholl Canyon Tennis Center was suspended Monday because of rain with Cypress holding a 6-5 lead.
The teams will likely resume at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Scholl with the winner facing No. 1 Calabasas or Rancho Cucamonga in a semifinal match Wednesday.
Sage Hill 13, La Cañada 5: La Cañada saw its impressive playoff run come to a close on the road Monday in a CIF Southern Section Division I quarterfinal match.
La Cañada (12-3) entered the match with postseason wins against Troy and Irvine after taking second in the Rio Hondo League.
The Spartans received two doubles wins from Luke Kim and Jared Ahn, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3). Ahn teamed up with brother, Derek, to earn a 6-3 victory.
“We had a great season and it was unexpected just to get to the quarterfinals,” La Cañada coach Will Moravec said. “We just ran into a Sage Hill team that was so deep.”
BOYS’ GOLF
Flintridge, St. Francis, La Cañada in CIF Southern Section Northern Individual Regional: A group of athletes participated in Monday’s event at River Ridge Golf Course’s Vineyard Course in Oxnard. Unfortunantly, none were able to advance.
The cut was 74.
Ben Sacks of Flintridge Prep shot a 76 and Henry Fitzhugh of St. Francis had a 78. Andrew Ricci shot a 79 for La Cañada, which received am 81 from John Hickman.
Taehoon Song of Anaheim Discovery Christian fired a 65 to win the event.
The top 20 advanced to the CIF Southern Section Individual Championship, which will be held May 16 at Goose Creek Golf Course in Mira Loma.