Sports Roundup: La Cañada baseball gets by Waren to reach CIF quarterfinals

BASEBALL
La Cañada 2, Warren 1 (nine innings): The Spartans scored the winning run in the top of the ninth inning to pull out the CIF Southern Section Division III second-round win Tuesday.
La Cañada, which won the Rio Hondo League championship, improved to 20-7.
The Spartans will host a quarterfinal game at 3:15 p.m. Friday and will take on Ocean View (23-10). Ocean View, the Golden West League champion, defeated No. 3 Jurupa Valley, 3-0, in a second-round contest Tuesday.
Xavier Prep 2, Flintridge Prep 0: Visiting Flintridge Prep fell Tuesday in a CIF Southern Section Division V second-round contest.
The Rebels (17-9) received two hits from Bradley Marelich.
SOFTBALL
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 9, Newport Harbor 1: Maddie Napierala finished with three hits and scored two runs and Cate Ziegler and Amanda Ramirez drove in two runs each to lift visiting Flintridge Sacred Heart to a CIF Southern Section Division V second-round win Tuesday.
The Tologs (18-5) will be at Redondo Union in a quarterfinal game Thursday.
Brynne Richardson had two hits and drove in a run for the Tologs.
Flintridge Sacred Heart starting pitcher Vicky Ramirez went the distance to earn the victory.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Cypress 10, St. Francis 8: St. Francis (7-11) saw its season conclude Tuesday with a CIF Southern Section Division II quarterfinal home loss at Scholl Canyon Tennis Center.
The match resumed Tuesday after being suspended Monday because of rain with Cypress holding a 6-5 lead.
The Golden Knights received three wins in singles from Ian Freer, 6-0, 6-1, 6-0.