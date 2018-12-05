Sports Roundup: La Cañada boys’ soccer bests Mountain View

BOYS’ SOCCER
La Cañada 4, Mountain View 1: The host Spartans (2-1) rolled to a nonleague victory Tuesday.
Flintridge Prep 5, St. Monica Catholic 1: Silas Chavez tallied two goals Tuesday to propel the visiting Rebels (2-0) to a nonleague victory.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 2, Westridge 1: The host Tologs (2-1) earned a nonleague win Tuesday at Occidental College.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Bonita 66, La Cañada 55: The Spartans (6-2) fell Tuesday in a pool-play contest of the La Cañada Tournament.
La Cañada 74, Hollywood 48: La Cañada posted a pool-play victory Monday in the La Cañada Tournament.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Culver City 40, La Cañada 36: The Spartans (7-4) fell Monday in a Burroughs High Tournament contest.
Brooke Yasuda finished with a game-high 12 points for the Spartans, who got eight apiece from Bethany Co and Lauren Scoville.
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
La Cañada 10, St. Lucy’s 2: La Cañada (2-0) cruised to a nonleague road win Monday.