Sports Roundup: La Cañada swimming earns Rio Hondo League sweep

BOYS’ SWIMMING
La Cañada 141, Blair 26: The Spartans earned the Rio Hondo League win Thursday.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
La Cañada 94, Blair 57: The Spartans pulled out the Rio Hondo League victory Thursday.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Flintridge Prep d. Rio Hondo Prep, 25-16, 25-19, 25-23: Jake Woo contributed 39 assists and AJ Nicassio added 20 kills to power host Flintridge Prep to a Prep League win.
Nathan Powell finished with 12 kills for the Rebels (17-1, 6-0 in league).
BOYS’ GOLF
Flintridge Prep 242, Firebaugh 295: Flintridge Prep earned a Prep League home victory Thursday at Altadena Golf Course.
The Rebels are 11-3, 5-1 in league.
Flintridge Prep 215, Pasadena Poly 266: Ben Sacks fired a one-under-par 35 and Marcus Chen had a 42 on Tuesday to lead Flintridge Prep to a Prep league victory at Altadena Golf Course.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Loyola 14, St. Francis 4: Host St. Francis lost a Mission League match Thursday at Scholl Canyon Tennis Center.
The Golden Knights dipped to 5-10, 5-5 in league.
BASEBALL
La Cañada 14, Temple City 2: La Cañada earned a Rio Hondo League road victory Wednesday.
The Spartans improved to 13-5, 7-1 in league.
Harvard-Westlake 10, St. Francis 8: Host St. Francis dropped a Mission League contest Wednesday at the Glendale Sports Complex.
The Golden Knights are 10-14, 4-10 in league.
SOFTBALL
Temple City 5, La Cañada 1: Visiting La Cañada suffered a Rio Hondo League defeat Wednesday.
The Spartans fell to 12-5-1, 6-2 in league.
Mayfield 7, Flintridge Prep 3: Flintridge Prep fell Wednesday in a Prep League home game.
The Rebels (3-10, 2-7 in league) received two hits apiece from Natalie Brown and Yasmeen White.