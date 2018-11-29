Impressive run ends for trio of La Cañada girls' tennis players at CIF tournament

A splendid run in the prestigious CIF Individual Tournament came to a close for a contingent of La Cañada High girls’ tennis players Wednesday.
After helping the Spartans win the CIF Southern Section Division II championship, Eliana Hanna, Maya Urata and Sophie McKenzie looked to extend their runs at the individual event at the Seal Beach Tennis Center.
Unfortunately for the trio, their bids to capture more titles was derailed.
Hanna and Urata, who teamed up to win their first Rio Hondo League doubles championship, lost in a quarterfinal match. McKenzie, who finished runner-up in league in singles, lost in the round of 16.
The Campbell Hall sister duo of Lisa and Rachel Wagner defeated Hanna and Urata, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, in the quarterfinal match.
“Eliana and Maya held their own against a very good team,” La Cañada coach Will Moravec said. “They had their chances in being up 4-3 and serving in the last set.
“They just didn’t have that extra margin to breathe because every game was so close.There was no time to exhale. They fought for every point and worked hard throughout.”
Earlier Wednesday, the duo posted a 0-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory against Mya Wang and Emily Marcua of Irvine University.
McKenzie, the reigning All-Area Girls’ Singles Player of the Year, fell, 6-1, 6-4, to Justine Dondonay of Golden Valley despite battling an ankle injury.
“Sophie has been recovering from her injury and we put tape on the ankle and she just wasn’t at 100 percent,” Moravec said. “I think that made it a little too stiff, but she played much better in the second set.
“Sophie had a great career at La Cañada.”
The semifinals and finals are slated to be held Thursday at Seal Beach Tennis Center.