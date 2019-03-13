Sports Roundup: La Cañada baseball breezes by Azusa

BASEBALL
La Cañada 13, Azusa 0: The host Spartans rolled to a nonleague victory Tuesday afternoon at home.
La Cañada improved t 10-2.
Flintridge Prep 8, Chadwick 0: Flintridge Prep recorded a Prep League home win Tuesday at Arcadia County Park.
Thomas Kozakowski had two hits and drove in three runs for the Rebels (9-5, 3-1 in league).
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 5, St. Francis 1: St. Francis dropped a Mission League home game Tuesday at the Glendale Sports Complex.
St. Francis is 7-7, 1-3 in league.
Flintridge Prep 7, Burbank 0: Visiting Flintridge Prep earned a nonleague victory Saturday.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
San Marino d. La Cañada, 25-21, 25-18, 19-25, 18-25, 15-13: The Spartans fought but couldn’t complete the comeback Tuesday afternoon in opening Rio Hondo League play.
La Cañada slipped tp 0-12.
Flintridge Prep d. Chadwick, 25- 10, 25-13, 25-21: AJ Nicassio finished with 14 kills and eight aces and Luke Stiles and Nathan Powell added seven kills each to lift the host Rebels to a Prep League-opening win Tuesday.
Flintridge Prep improved to 10-1.
Flintridge Prep d. La Cañada 25-17, 25-17, 25-19: AJ Nicassio collected 19 kills and Jake Woo had 33 assists Monday to lift the host Rebels to a nonleague win.
SOFTBALL
Village Christian 5, La Cañada 1: Visiting La Cañada (8-2-1) dropped a nonleague contest Tuesday.
Maranatha 5, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 2: Visiting Flintridge Sacred Heart (6-3) lost a nonleague road game Tuesday.
Pasadena Poly 10, Flintridge Prep 6: Flintridge Prep fell in a Prep League contest Tuesday.
Georgia Yamamoto had two hits and drove in three runs and Natalie Brown drove in two runs for the Rebels (0-4, 0-2 in league).
BOYS’ TENNIS
St. Francis 13, Crespi 5: St. Francis opened up Mission League play Tuesday with a home win at Scholl Canyon Tennis Center.
The Golden Knights are 1-5.
Pasadena Poly 14, Flintridge Prep 4: Visiting Flintridge Prep fell Tuesday in a Liberty League match at Pasadena City College.
The Rebels (4-1, 2-1 in league) got two wins in doubles from Andrew Megerdichian and Loran Baxter, 6-3, 6-3.
Claremont 9, St. Francis 9 (Claremont wins on games, 75-68): St. Francis lost a nonleague road match Monday.
BOYS’ GOLF
Loyola 184, St. Francis 190: St. Francis fell Tuesday in a Mission League-opening match at Wilshire Country Club.
The Golden Knights (0-2 overall) saw Henry Fitzhugh card a one-under-par 34 to finish tied for first with Loyola’s Daniel Nunez. Lake Kim had a 36 for St. Francis, which received a 38 from Colin Stolpe.
San Marino 199, Flintridge Prep 215: Ben Sacks shot a three-over-par 39 for the visiting Rebels (4-1) in a nonleague match Monday at Alhambra Golf Course.