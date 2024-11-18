twitterfacebookenvelope
Foodie, bougie and opinionated: Meet Suppa Club’s Asia WhiteFoodie, bougie and opinionated: Meet Suppa Club’s Asia White
L.A. has some of the best vintage in the game. These finds are a case in pointL.A. has some of the best vintage in the game. These finds are a case in point
This lounge chair made of 1984 L.A. Olympics merch is a tribute to what’s comingThis lounge chair made of 1984 L.A. Olympics merch is a tribute to what’s coming
The reuse revolution: Your guide to upcycled and sustainable fashion brandsThe reuse revolution: Your guide to upcycled and sustainable fashion brands
L.A. has some of the best vintage in the game. These finds are a case in pointL.A. has some of the best vintage in the game. These finds are a case in point
Memory calls: In Malibu with a trunk full of secondhand clothesMemory calls: In Malibu with a trunk full of secondhand clothes
On the precipice of turning 40, I sometimes wonder: Where can one find paradise?On the precipice of turning 40, I sometimes wonder: Where can one find paradise?

Like many of our ideas at Image, the one guiding this issue came from a conversation with the team. We were sharing a meal over at El Pollo Inka when I shared how I had discovered my mother’s long-lost drawing from the early ’80s on Etsy. The posting showed her drawing (of a gorgeous and surreal Kenzo window display) hanging in a man’s Brooklyn bedroom. Long story short, I eventually acquired the drawing, and now it’s hanging in my dining room. This story sent our conversation down the road of all the things that get lost and found — the many lives our objects have, the many stories that are still waiting to be unearthed.

In this spirit, for Issue 31, we’ve taken a special focus on vintage and upcycled fashion. For any item of clothing that gets passed down, there is a memory and person associated with it. In conversation with Astrid Kayembe, various vintage store sellers around L.A. shared the anecdotes behind their most cherished items — the ones they can’t bring themselves to sell. One of these has made the cover: a 2004 Dior coat, chosen by Brynn Jones Saban of Aralda Vintage, a store that is familiar to any vintage lover. You’ll find several of Aralda’s pieces in a dreamy fashion editorial styled by contributing editor Romany Williams, in which she took a basketful of secondhand clothes to Malibu and got lost with photographer India Sleem and model Sandrine Malary. Upcycled clothing is not only artful and beautiful but is becoming the new norm — Romany has conveniently drawn up a list of 12 brands currently doing some of the most exciting work (I’m personally obsessed with the patchwork designs from L.A.-based Compost).

For our Outro column — for which we commissioned an artist to create an original artwork for the issue — Darren Romanelli made an incredible lounge chair out of merch from the ’84 Olympics, the last time the Games were held in L.A. The experience of sifting through recycled sweaters, T-shirts, hats and pins from that time resurfaced memories from Romanelli’s childhood and the year he moved out to this city that he now calls home. You’ll find more stories from Angelenos reconnecting with their pasts in this issue, including a moving essay by Jason Parham on the bird of paradise (L.A.’s city flower), and an interview with Suppa Club host Asia White on how she got into the ceremonial tradition of sharing food.

If you have any lost and found stories that you think we should know about, especially as they pertain to L.A., I’d love to hear from you.

Elisa Wouk Almino
Editorial Director


Image logo by Dakarai Akil For The Times


L.A. has some of the best vintage in the game. These finds are a case in point

L.A. has some of the best vintage in the game. These finds are a case in point

From Brynn Jones Saban of Aralda Vintage to Clémence Pariente of Le Boudoir, L.A.’s vintage sellers share their most cherished pieces.  Read the story  👛  
The reuse revolution: Your guide to upcycled and sustainable fashion brands

The reuse revolution: Your guide to upcycled and sustainable fashion brands

It all feels different this time, like we’re finally entering the upcycling era.  Read the story  ♻️  
On the precipice of turning 40, I sometimes wonder: Where can one find paradise?

On the precipice of turning 40, I sometimes wonder: Where can one find paradise?

In an ash-white triplex in Ladera Heights, beauty often appeared in one very specific form.  Read the story  🌺  
Issue 31 cover

Get your copy

Issue 31: Lost & Found

 Order now 
This lounge chair made of 1984 L.A. Olympics merch is a tribute to what’s coming

This lounge chair made of 1984 L.A. Olympics merch is a tribute to what’s coming

Artist Darren Romanelli teamed up with Goodwill and scoured EBay to piece together his Olympic-themed lounge chair and ottoman.  Read the story  🪑  
Foodie, bougie and opinionated: Meet Suppa Club’s Asia White

Foodie, bougie and opinionated: Meet Suppa Club’s Asia White

White launched Suppa Club in 2022, a recurring dinner party that highlights local BIPOC private chefs and different restaurants.  Read the story  🍨  
Memory calls: In Malibu with a trunk full of secondhand clothes

Memory calls: In Malibu with a trunk full of secondhand clothes

Wearing preloved clothing carries memory forward and also calls us back.  Read the story  🏝️  
The elusive and audacious Sagittarian, our true unicorn of the zodiac

The elusive and audacious Sagittarian, our true unicorn of the zodiac

The Sagittarian needs to move through the world with a healthy dose of playfulness at all times.  Read the story  🦄  
7 sustainably made items for your closet that are also highly fashionable

7 sustainably made items for your closet that are also highly fashionable

From a Japanese denim jacket to an ultra-flattering tee, these items will have you dressing stylish and smart.  Read the story  🧥  
November’s best is at your doorstep. Here are 10 parties, pop-ups and exhibitions for your calendar

November’s best is at your doorstep. Here are 10 parties, pop-ups and exhibitions for your calendar

Looking for things to do this month? Check out L.A. Fashion Week, a pop-up of Japanese ceramics, and more.  Read the story  🍵  
Luxury

Issue 30

Luxury

Presenting Image Issue 30: Luxury
 Explore the issue 
Image Makers

Issue 29

Image Makers

Presenting Image Issue 29: Image Makers
 Explore the issue 
Lineage

Issue 28

Lineage

Presenting Image Issue 28: Lineage
 Explore the issue 
Homemaking

Issue 27

Homemaking

Presenting Image Issue 27: Homemaking
 Explore the issue 
Reverie

Issue 26

Reverie

Presenting Image Issue 26: Reverie
 Explore the issue 
Spring

Issue 25

Spring

Presenting the Spring Issue: It’s time to play
 Explore the issue 
Conveyance

Issue 24

Conveyance

Presenting “Conveyance”: L.A. culture on the move
 Explore the issue 
Slipping

Issue 23

Slipping

Presenting “Slipping”: Style for a sustainable world
 Explore the issue 
Luxury

Issue 22

Luxury

Image Magazine issue 22: Where L.A. culture meets “luxury”
 Explore the issue 
Image Makers

Issue 21

Image Makers

Meet the 2023 ‘Image Makers’ taking L.A. fashion global
 Explore the issue 
Discourse

Issue 20

Discourse

Welcome to the New York-L.A. ‘Discourse’
 Explore the issue 
Clearance

Issue 19

Clearance

Architecture as art: Inside Image’s design issue ‘Clearance’
 Explore the issue 
Mission

Issue 18

Mission

Presenting ‘Mission’: A travel issue without the travel
 Explore the issue 
Offering

Issue 17

Offering

Image is giving…Spring. Inside L.A.’s latest trends, culture
 Explore the issue 
Interiority

Issue 16

Interiority

Untold stories. Secret histories. A living archive of L.A.
 Explore the issue 
Diaspora

Issue 15

Diaspora

Restaurants, fashion, art: Image explores L.A. food culture
 Explore the issue 
Elevation

Issue 14

Elevation

Why is L.A. so tempted by and obsessed with beauty?
 Explore the issue 
Image Makers

Issue 13

Image Makers

A new class of the city’s luminaries — designers, models, artists — show where clothing and style are going: to the root
 Explore the issue 
Commitment

Issue 12

Commitment

Spirituality, faith, belief — Inside L.A. Woo Woo culture
 Explore the issue 
Renovation

Issue 11

Renovation

What if we could redesign L.A. from the ground up?
 Explore the issue 
Clarity

Issue 10

Clarity

L.A. loves an epiphany. Enjoy this moment of “Clarity”
 Explore the issue 
Function

Issue 9

Function

Ain’t no party like an L.A. party
 Explore the issue 
Deserted

Issue 8

Deserted

A journey to the end of the world
 Explore the issue 
Survival

Issue 7

Survival

In this installment, we imagine a sustainable future for the city
 Explore the issue 
Energy

Issue 6

Energy

Celebrate L.A. sports culture, with style
 Explore the issue 
Reverence

Issue 5

Reverence

An exploration of how L.A. does beauty.
 Explore the issue 
Image Makers

Issue 4

Image Makers

A celebration of the L.A. luminaries of style pushing fashion culture and streetwear forward
 Explore the issue 
Parents are cool!

Issue 3

Parents are cool!

A toast to the myriad ways in which L.A. parents practice the craft of care.
 Explore the issue 
L.A. — We See You!

Issue 2

L.A. — We See You!

How to properly remove the blinders? A starting point is sustained looking.
 Explore the issue 
Remembrance

Issue 1

Remembrance

True style, after all, is time travel.
 Explore the issue 