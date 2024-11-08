Advertisement
7 sustainably made items for your closet that are also highly fashionable

By Romany Williams
a collage of fashion images on a tropical background
(Jessica de Jesus / Los Angeles Times; Photos courtesy of A.P.C. Lyle McGraw x Older Brother SC103 Chopova Lowena Loewe Simon Miller and Brunello Cucinelli)

A.P.C. Boxy Tab T-Shirt, $190

Image November 2024 Coveted
(A.P.C.)

Made of the finest 100% organic cotton, this boxy pocket tee is ultra-flattering and comfortable. French label A.P.C. is the master of wardrobe building blocks, and a great place to turn for luxurious basics. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Lyle McGraw x Olderbrother Stone Pocket Zip Jacket, $400

Image November 2024 Coveted
(Lyle McGraw x Older Brother)

L.A.-based Olderbrother is leading by example when it comes to sustainable fashion. Forward-thinking tailoring and experimental dye techniques shine in this indigo-dyed Japanese denim jacket from the Fall/Winter ’24 collection, a collaboration with local designer Lyle McGraw. Reconstructed from excess items and materials from past seasons, the jacket features functional stone-shaped pockets outlined with broken twill. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Image November 2024 Coveted
(SC103)

New York-based SC103 was born from friendship. Founders Sophie Andes-Gascon and Claire McKinney share a rare bond, working in tandem to create an ever-evolving but always soulful world, brought to life with a focus on upcycling and made-by-hand techniques. Their Links tote features reclaimed leather “links,” cut out, woven together and dyed in a kaleidoscope of colors. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Chopova Lowena Carol Knee Carabiner Skirt, $996

Image November 2024 Coveted
Image November 2024 Coveted
(Chopova Lowena)
This is the skirt that took fashion by storm two years ago, and by now it’s more than official: A Chopova Lowena carabiner skirt never goes out of style. This fall’s iteration features juxtaposed camo-print taffeta, pleated to perfection. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Loewe Campo Loafer, $1,200

Image November 2024 Coveted
Image November 2024 Coveted
(Loewe)

Leave it to Loewe’s Jonathan Anderson to take a staid loafer and make it surreal. The Campo Loafer is the ultimate in cool with its curved kitten heel and bulky asymmetrical silhouette. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Simon Miller Jetz Coat, $695

Image November 2024 Coveted
(Simon Miller)

L.A.-based Simon Miller knows how to craft stylish and cozy, as demonstrated in the Jetz coat, a dramatic faux-fur shearling coat with an oversized collar, side pockets and double-breasted front closure. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Brunello Cucinelli Pinstripe Corduroy Trousers, $950

Image November 2024 Coveted
(Brunello Cucinelli)

These pleated pinstripe corduroy trousers are a contemporary classic. Navy blue shines in the fall and will wear beautifully over time. Make sure to pair with an equally stylish sock. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

