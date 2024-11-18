The elusive and audacious Sagittarian, our true unicorn of the zodiac

(Beth Hoeckel / For The Times; Charles Jeffrey Loverboy, courtesy of Ssense.com)

Among the ultra-blessed 22 cards in the tarot’s major arcana — that is, the cards that have the power to shift the narrative of destiny — we find “The World.” It’s a card that represents culmination and fulfillment, the joy of completion. It’s a soothing sight for any heart-troubled querent, a sign that the end may be full of freedom. No one understands this better than a Sagittarian, for a Sagittarian belongs to the world — whether that’s the macrocosm of the universe, the microcosm of the earthly plane, or the tiny world of the sunset walk they make a couple of times a week to get cocos frios from the vendor at the end of their street.

The sooner you understand that a Sagittarian belongs to everything but you, the better off you’ll be. Don’t take personally the Sagittarius penchant to run away at a moment’s notice to a faraway land promising the stimulation they not just crave but require to fuel their hyperactive brains. Restricting the ninth sign will only push them further away and confirm that their never-ending journey is, in fact, the only lover that will never betray them. Graciously accept their marriage to the game and give the itchy archer as much freedom as they desire, however, and you’ll find that they’ll be all too happy to be hopelessly devoted to you — and to bringing you along on their adventures.

Their cousin sign, Aquarius, often shoulders the reputation of being the unicorn of the zodiac, but it is Sagittarius that is just as, and sometimes more so, elusive and audacious. After all, as the only two signs represented by a human-like figure bearing an instrument of elucidation — a vessel overflowing with nourishing water for Aquarius, a sacred bow and arrow for Sagittarius — the two signs represent the flow of give and take. We see this illustrated architecturally in the silhouette of the Charles Jeffrey Loverboy Black Chunky Unicorn beanie. Tufts of black lambswool and recycled nylon sprout up in contrast to the conventional ribbed beanie brim, an homage to the overactive crown chakra that is every Sagittarian’s secret weapon and downfall. A moment of consideration reveals that the accessory is equal parts whimsical and functional — a metaphor for the Sagittarian’s tendency to contort their face unself-consciously into a goblin grin that can’t help but make you smile back, right before they wordlessly set off to climb a tree in the middle of a bustling city center like it’s the most natural thing in the world (because it is).

No matter their age or the seriousness demanded by their rising sign, the Sagittarian needs to move through the world with a healthy dose of playfulness at all times — it ensures that the light of the hunter within is never fully hidden. And the best way to catch a hunter is to let them think they’re catching you. Give them permission to obey any instinct they may have to leave, and then watch them stay to build a world with you.

Goth Shakira is an Aquarian digital conjurer and Queen of Pentacles divining in Los Angeles.