November’s best is at your doorstep. Here are 10 parties, pop-ups and exhibitions for your calendar

Louis Vuitton at the Americana

(Brad Dickson)

Louis Vuitton has joined the lineup of designers and boutiques at shopping destination Americana at Brand in Glendale. Its new retail space illustrates the spirit of the heritage fashion house, offering men’s and women’s accessories, leather goods and ready-to-wear. Customize your leather goods and fragrance bottles with hot stamping and engraving services on-site too. 889 Americana Way, Glendale. louisvuitton.com

L.A. Fashion Week

LA Fashion Week is back. Reimagined three seasons ago under the ownership of N4XT Experiences, last year the CFDA-endorsed event featured shows by brands like Theophilio, No Sesso, Tombogo and Simkhai. The Fall Winter 2024 show roster includes exciting labels like Priscavera, Sami Miro Vintage, Borden and many more. Follow LAFW on Instagram for more updates. Nov.13–15. lafw.net

Rosten Woo, ‘What Water Wants’ at L.A. River

(Mathew Scott)

Advertisement

During twin crises of flood and drought, how can Angelenos reimagine their relationship with water? Clockshop, a nonprofit that works with artists to deepen the connection between communities and public land, has partnered with Los Angeles-based artist Rosten Woo for “What Water Wants,” a temporary art commission on the L.A. River. Part of Getty’s PST Art: Art & Science Collide program, “What Water Wants” takes place in a section of the Glendale Narrows channel in Elysian Valley, placing visitors in one of the city’s most misunderstood and complex infrastructural systems. In a 30-minute experience, Woo’s audio tour moves between a guided meditation and speculative disaster horror, evoking multiple perspectives of the river’s history and future. Look out for group activations in December; until then you can download Woo’s sound experience on the Clockshop website and participate on your own. Through Dec. 31. Lewis MacAdams Riverfront Park, 2944 Gleneden St. clockshop.org

Género Neutral Presents Siempre Juntos

(Sisco Lozano)

Since 2021, Género Neutral has grown from a concept store into a thriving community hub. Its new iteration is a multicultural agency that continues to carry forward the same spirit of togetherness, this time focused on partnering with people and brands to tell their stories authentically. Featuring limited-edition products, custom portraits and fresh flowers, Siempre Juntos, or Together Forever, is a celebration of the Género Neutral ethos, an inclusive block party and official kickoff of the next GNLA chapter. Nov. 23, 7:30-11 p.m. Ditroit Taqueria, 2117 Violet St. @generoneutral

POJ Studio Pop-up

(POJ Studio)

POJ, or Pieces of Japan, launched in 2020 with a mission to showcase artisanal and handmade Japanese products including tableware, decor, incense and tea while creating a sustainable way for these skilled artisans to continue their work. For the first time, POJ Studio will host a pop-up in L.A. where guests can shop items like Hinoki leaf incense, Indigo River noren and Shigaraki dinnerware. Visitors can also participate in kintsugi workshops, learning how to repair chipped, cracked and broken ceramic and porcelain tableware using 100% natural materials including urushi lacquer and 24K gold powder. Nov. 1-Jan. 31. Eyn Vas, 1634 W. Temple St. pojstudio.com

‘Free the Land! Free the People!’ by Crenshaw Dairy Mart

(Crenshaw Dairy Mart)

Advertisement

“Free the Land! Free the People!” explores Crenshaw Dairy Mart’s abolitionist pod project — a blend of art, architecture and science designed to address systemic issues such as food insecurity and housing instability. Built in 2021, the abolitionist pods are autonomously irrigated, solar-powered geodesic domes that serve as hubs for community empowerment and healing. Also a part of PST Art, the exhibition showcases illustrations, architectural renderings and archival documentation related to the evolution of the pods. In conjunction with the exhibition, CDM will host workshops on food justice, art and more. Through Feb. 15. 8629 Crenshaw Blvd., Inglewood. crenshawdairymart.com

J.Hannah x JB Blunk Rings

(J.Hannah x JB Blunk)

Art history meets fine jewelry in the limited-edition reproduction rings designed by JB Blunk, in collaboration with Los Angeles fine jewelry designer J.Hannah. “For years, friends have asked me to make editions of these very special heirloom pieces, which my mom and I have worn for so much of our lives,” says Mariah Nielson, Blunk’s daughter and the director of the JB Blunk Estate. Working primarily in wood and ceramic, artist James Blain Blunk (1926–2002) developed a distinctive style during his career inspired by Japanese design principles and natural materials. He began making jewelry in 1954 at Palos Verdes College in Los Angeles, where he taught ceramics after returning from four years in Japan. Each unisex ring will be produced in a limited edition of 50 and is available for preorder in silver and recycled 18-karat gold versions. blunkshop.com

Matty Matheson in Conversation: Soups, Salads, Sandwiches

What can’t he do? This November, restaurateur, chef, two-time New York Times bestselling author, producer and television personality Matty Matheson will be in conversation with Courtney Storer (culinary producer for “The Bear”) to discuss his new cookbook, “Matty Matheson: Soups, Salads, Sandwiches.” This 126-recipe book is Matheson’s take on three of the most crucial and ubiquitous staple meals, illustrated with vivid photographs of a day-in-the-life with Matty and his family. Nov. 21, 7 p.m. Zipper Hall at Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave. colburnschool.edu

Pia Riverola ‘Días’ at Des Pair Books

Advertisement

Published in partnership with Loose Joints, photographer Pia Riverola’s “Días” showcases her saturated and colorful photographs, evoking the warm and nostalgic mood of summertime. Barcelona-born, Riverola takes photos that span fashion, still life, landscape and architecture, all with a sense of ease and compassion. This cloth quarter-bound hardcover book is printed on tactile, uncoated papers, and will be available to purchase at this release event. Nov. 14, 6-8 p.m. 1543 Echo Park Ave., Los Angeles. despairbooks.com

Miller Robinson at Timothy Hawkinson Gallery

(Paasha Motamedi)

A participant in the Hammer Museum’s annual “Made in L.A.” showcase last year, and recipient of the Los Angeles Artadia Award in 2022, artist Miller Robinson (it/its/itself) presents a solo show entitled “Innies, Outies, and Inbetweenies” featuring castings of water utility manhole covers from around Northern California, transformed to look like luminous salmon skin. This show carries on themes from throughout Robinson’s work, informed by its Karuk and Yurok heritage, water conservation and the vital role that salmon play within Karuk and Yurok culture. Nov. 10-Dec. 24. 7424 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles. timothyhawkinsongallery.com