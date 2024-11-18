Advertisement
Image

Memory calls: In Malibu with a trunk full of secondhand clothes

"Lost in LA" fashion editorial for Image Nov. 2024 issue.
By Romany Williams
Photography by 
India Sleem
Styling by 
Romany Williams
This story is part of Image’s November Lost & Found issue, exploring the many lives our clothes and objects have, the many stories that are still waiting to be unearthed.

Our clothes hold us, shaping our experience and understanding of life in ways both subtle and profound. It’s that feeling of studying a photo of an ancestor, marveling at their outfit, trying to decipher who they were through each stylistic detail. It’s the pain of losing a favorite shirt, the remorse of giving something away too soon or the release of donating once-loved garments, offering them to new people and new perspectives. Wearing preloved clothing carries memory forward and also calls us back.

In many ways, entering a thrift store, shopping secondhand online or even borrowing clothing from a friend is like engaging with one massive lost-and-found bin. Each shop or closet is an amalgamation of history, energy and life, merchandised for discovery. On a sunny October day, we traveled to Malibu with a trunk full of secondhand clothes. With each outfit, we remembered and unearthed a future informed by the past.

Sandrine wears Gianni Versace ostrich feather jacket from Aralda Vintage.
Sandrine wears waffle tops and Diesel hat from Mom n Dad Vintage.
Sandrine wears Vivienne Westwood Shearling Jacket from Aralda Vintage, Diesel pants, Mom n Dad Vintage.
Our clothes hold us, shaping our experience and understanding of life in ways both subtle and profound.
Sandrine wears Brooke Callahan skirt.
Sandrine wears Junya Watanabe dress from Aralda Vintage, Motocross pants and bracelet from Squaresville Vintage.
Sandrine wears Junya Watanabe dress from Aralda Vintage, Motocross pants and bracelet from Squaresville Vintage.
Wearing preloved clothing carries memory forward and also calls us back.
Casting: In Search Of
Production: Mere Studios
Model: Sandrine Malary
Grooming: Carla Perez
Photo assistant: Mekael Dawson
Production assistant: Ron Davison

Romany Williams is a writer, editor and stylist based on Vancouver Island, Canada. Her collaborators include SSENSE, Atmos, L.A. Times Image and more.

