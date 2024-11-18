Memory calls: In Malibu with a trunk full of secondhand clothes

This story is part of Image’s November Lost & Found issue, exploring the many lives our clothes and objects have, the many stories that are still waiting to be unearthed.

Our clothes hold us, shaping our experience and understanding of life in ways both subtle and profound. It’s that feeling of studying a photo of an ancestor, marveling at their outfit, trying to decipher who they were through each stylistic detail. It’s the pain of losing a favorite shirt, the remorse of giving something away too soon or the release of donating once-loved garments, offering them to new people and new perspectives. Wearing preloved clothing carries memory forward and also calls us back.

In many ways, entering a thrift store, shopping secondhand online or even borrowing clothing from a friend is like engaging with one massive lost-and-found bin. Each shop or closet is an amalgamation of history, energy and life, merchandised for discovery. On a sunny October day, we traveled to Malibu with a trunk full of secondhand clothes. With each outfit, we remembered and unearthed a future informed by the past.

Sandrine wears Gianni Versace ostrich feather jacket from Aralda Vintage.

Sandrine wears waffle tops and Diesel hat from Mom n Dad Vintage.

Sandrine wears Vivienne Westwood Shearling Jacket from Aralda Vintage, Diesel pants, Mom n Dad Vintage.

Sandrine wears Brooke Callahan skirt.

Sandrine wears Junya Watanabe dress from Aralda Vintage, Motocross pants and bracelet from Squaresville Vintage.

Casting: In Search Of

Production: Mere Studios

Model: Sandrine Malary

Grooming: Carla Perez

Photo assistant: Mekael Dawson

Production assistant: Ron Davison

Romany Williams is a writer, editor and stylist based on Vancouver Island, Canada. Her collaborators include SSENSE, Atmos, L.A. Times Image and more.